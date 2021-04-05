TV Best Bets for April 5

A Farewell to Arms
TCM, 6:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This first film based on Ernest Hemingway’s classic and tragic (and semiautobiographical) novel of the same name about a wartime romance was made in 1932, just three years after the novel’s publication, but remains considered one of the best Hemingway adaptations (even if the author himself didn’t necessarily seem to care for it). Stationed in Italy during World War I, American ambulance driver Frederic Henry (Gary Cooper) falls in love with British nurse Catherine Barkley (Helen Hayes). While the pair swears oaths of eternal love, the horrors of war threaten to destroy their beautiful relationship. Adolphe Menjou and Jack La Rue costar in this film that was made pre-Code and therefore has some themes and scenes that over the past 90 years have been cut and restored at various times and with various sensibilities. No matter when you are seeing the film, or what version, A Farewell to Armsis still a compelling view, and it is easy to see why it received four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won two — for its sound and its cinematography. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Bloodlands
Acorn TV, Series Finale!
Tom’s (James Nesbitt) superior is arrested and interviewed, but Tori (Lisa Dwan) worries there’s not enough evidence for a conviction. Niamh (Charlene McKenna) remains unconvinced that they’ve finally caught Goliath and starts her own investigation.
The Brokenwood Mysteries
Acorn TV
The New Zealand-based detective series set in the small, quiet, murder-ridden town of Brokenwood releases the second of six episodes that make up Season 7 this week.
Aliens in Alaska: “Above and Far Beyond”
discovery+, Season Finale!
A legendary beast attacks a cabin on the Aleutian Islands; a UFO pursues a woman as she drives through an extraterrestrial hot spot; and triangular aircraft and bright orange lights are witnessed across Alaska — who on earth is flying in these remote regions?
Family Reunion: Part 3
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 3 of the comedy, the McKellans may be tight on funds, but the family is never lacking in love as they power through heartache, loss and adversity of all kinds.
Hoarders: “Dolores”
A&E, 8pm EST
Dolores is a cancer survivor and was a caregiver for her late mother. As an escape, Dolores turned to excessive shopping, which triggered her hoarding disorder. Now, with the help of the Hoardersteam of experts, Dolores must clean up or risk the end of her marriage.
American Idol: “All Star Duets and Solos”
ABC, 8pm EST
The remaining contestants will perform for their last shot at making it to live shows.
The Voice: “The Battles, Part 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Battle Rounds continue as the coaches enlist music industry stars Luis Fonsi, Dan + Shay, Brandy and Darren Criss to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the Knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save.
Hemingway
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago airs at 8pmCT) EST, New Series!
Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s latest documentary film, airing over three evenings beginning tonight, explores the life of iconic writer Ernest Hemingway. It paints an intimate picture of Hemingway the author — who captured on paper the complexities of the human condition in spare and profound prose, and whose work remains influential around the world — while also penetrating the myth of Hemingway the man’s man to reveal a deeply troubled and ultimately tragic figure. Tonight’s first installment covers the author’s early life from 1899-1929, including the successes of his short stories, and novels The Sun Also Risesand A Farewell to Arms.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Championship Game
CBS, 9pm Live EST
March Madness concludes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as an NCAA champion is crowned for the first time since 2019.
Running Wild With Bear Grylls: “Terry Crews in the Icelandic Highlands”
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
Brooklyn Nine-Ninestar Terry Crews joins Bear Grylls on an epic journey across Iceland’s treacherous terrain. Survival is the name of the game for this NFL linebacker turned actor — from trying to cross freezing, violent floodwaters without drowning to finding warm shelter to avoid hypothermia — but nothing can prepare Terry for being tossed out of a plane at 12,000 feet.
The Good Doctor: “Parenting”
ABC, 10pm EST
The team treats a teenage gymnast who experiences complications from her intensive training. Meanwhile, Shaun meets Lea’s parents for the first time.
Breeders: “No Faith”
FX, 10pm EST
In the new episode “No Faith,” a sudden death impacts the older generation of the Worsley family, and Ava (Eve Prenelle) struggles to keep a profound secret from her father (Martin Freeman).
People Magazine Investigates: “Flight Risk”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
Kelsey Berreth, a young mother and pilot, was last heard from on the morning of Thanksgiving 2018. Her fiancé is worried she may have harmed herself after a stressful year. But when police discover blood in an unusual place, they begin to unravel a bizarre story of love, jealousy and a murder that goes far beyond what anyone in law enforcement could have imagined.
Race to the Center of the Earth: “Back Breaker”
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
As the race heats up, teams are pushed to the limits of both mind and body. In Canada, a snowstorm puts the team in a bind. In Vietnam, one adventurer will have to face her fears. In South America, the fabric of the team will be tested. And in Russia, the team endures the longest day of the course.
Debris: “Supernova”
NBC, 10pm EST
When the team investigates a group of teenagers who are using debris to kill the elderly, Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) faces increasing pressure from Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) to get answers out of Finola (Riann Steele).
Aliens in Alaska: “Alien Flight Plan”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
A routine flight turns terrifying when a bush pilot witnesses unsettling UFO activity; a former government operative reveals top-secret coordinates to an alleged alien base; and a man chases a playful pair of levitating lights across Juneau, Alaska.