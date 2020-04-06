TV Best Bets for April 6

Manifest
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Ben (Josh Dallas) put everything on the line to attempt a daring rescue. As the final hours of Zeke’s (Matt Long) life approach, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) and Vance (Daryl Edwards) make a last-ditch effort to appeal to the Major (Elizabeth Marvel), who may be the only person who can save him from his Death Date.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Jump”
CBS, 8pm EST
When Tina (Tichina Arnold) receives some unexpected news, she decides to learn how to skydive in the new episode “Welcome to the Jump.”
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
National Geographic, 8pm EST
Meet the man who stumbled upon the counterintuitive realm of quantum mechanics in “Magic Without Lies.” Then in “A Tale of Two Atoms,” follow the story of two atoms from different parts of the universe who meet on a small planet.
The Voice: “The Battles Part 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Battle Rounds conclude as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in the hopes of advancing to the Knockout Rounds. Each coach has one steal and, in a new twist, one save that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.
Star of the Month: Jane Russell
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary actress and major 1940s-’50s Hollywood sex symbol Jane Russell is celebrated on Turner Classic Movies each Monday night this month with an evening of her notable films. Tonight’s initial lineup includes some of Russell’s earliest work, beginning with her breakthrough role in the 1943 Western The Outlawand also including The Paleface(1948), Double Dynamite!(1951) and Young Widow(1946).
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Angry, Happy, Same Face”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) must draw the line when Bob’s (Billy Gardell) ex-wife, Lorraine (returning guest star Nicole Sullivan), tries to maneuver her way back into Bob’s life in the new episode “Angry, Happy, Same Face.”
Better Call Saul: “Bagman”
AMC, 9pm EST
When a simple errand for a client goes sideways, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) is pushed to the limit. Mike (Jonathan Banks) takes measures to contain the wrath of the cartel, and Lalo (Tony Dalton) gets an unexpected visitor.
All Rise: “In the Fights”
CBS, 9pm EST
Emily’s (Jessica Camacho) composure and compartmentalization nosedives when she defends a young man charged with felony domestic violence in the new episode “In the Fights.”
Roswell, New Mexico: “What If God Was One of Us?”
The CW, 9pm EST
On the verge of a breakthrough in her quest to save Max (Nathan Dean), Liz (Jeanine Mason) turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) for one last favor that could potentially land him in hot water. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex’s (Tyler Blackburn) investigation into Nora (guest star Kayla Ewell) leads them to a farm, where they meet a historian named Forrest (guest star Christian Antidormi).
Where’s My Roy Cohn?
Starz, 9pm EST
This documentary looks at Roy Cohn, a ruthless and unscrupulous lawyer and political power broker who was once Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. Cohn has been dead for more than 30 years, yet his influence is still felt in today’s political climate. The film’s title refers to something President Trump was quoted saying as federal investigators were looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Bull: “Off the Rails”
CBS, 10pm EST
Bull (Michael Weatherly) faces the unknown in court when he represents a train engineer who has no memory of the accident he’s accused of causing in the new episode “Off the Rails.”
Broken Places
PBS, 10pm EST
Explore why some children are severely damaged by early adversity while others are able to thrive. Revisit children profiled decades ago to see how early trauma shaped their lives as adults.
Almost Paradise
WGN America, 10pm EST
Christian Kane (The Librarians) stars as Alex Walker, a former U.S. DEA agent who was forced into early retirement. Once the DEA’s most resourceful undercover operative, the combination of his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension has sent him as far from the madness as he can go … a small tropical island in the Philippine archipelago. He now runs the gift shop at the island’s luxury resort hotel, gets his disability payments at the nearby U.S. Air Force base, and generally manages his transition from Jason Bourne to Jimmy Buffett. But despite his best efforts to begin a tranquil new life, he’s pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations, either through his friends in the local police department or running into people from his old life. And the problem is: He likes it.
