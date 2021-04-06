TV Best Bets for April 6

Forbidden Planet
TCM, 7:45am EST, Catch a Classic!
Oscar-nominated and -winning “F” movie titles continue today during Turner Classic Movies’ “31 Days of Oscar: Oscars From A to Z” event. Worth checking out among today’s lineup is Forbidden Planet. This 1956 sci-fi classic was nominated for its visual effects (which brought to life, among other things, the iconic character of Robby the Robot). But it should also have been nominated for its groundbreaking, all-electronic musical score, and the film’s relatively deep themes (compared to other ’50s sci-fi flicks) rise from it being a loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Tempest. While some of its plot may have been inspired by the Bard, the pioneering film also influenced others in its own way, as its ideas and style (including sets of extraordinary scale) would be reverse-engineered into many cinematic space voyages in the following decades. Leslie Nielsen (deadly serious here in his days prior to his late-career resurgence as a comedic favorite in spoof films like Airplane!) plays the commander who brings his spaceship crew to the green-skied world that is home to Dr. Morbius (Walter Pidgeon), his daughter (Anne Francis) ... and to a mysterious terror. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
TNT’s NBA doubleheader starts with the Philadelphia 76ers at Boston’s TD Garden for a tilt with Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. Out west, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Pooch Perfect
ABC, 8pm EST
In “Feliz Navidog!,” the remaining nine grooming teams face off in the Immunity Puppertunity “shape up” where they must transform their dogs into a geometric shape. Then in the Ultimutt Challenge, dogs are groomed into various holidays as the teams vie to be crowned Best in Show in hopes of continuing in the competition.
NCIS: “Gut Punch”
CBS, 8pm EST
While members of Vance’s (Rocky Carroll) team work COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit, they discover a link to another NCIS team’s murder case. Pam Dawber guest-stars in the new episode “Gut Punch.”
The Flash: “The One With the Nineties”
The CW, 8pm EST
Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again. The key to returning home is at Chester’s childhood home — but he refuses to visit. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) forges a connection with the speed force.
Young Rock: “Johnson & Hopkins”
NBC, 8pm EST
A new episode of Dwayne Johnson’s semiautobiographical sitcom premieres tonight.
Kenan: “Kenan’s Mom”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
When Kenan’s (Kenan Thompson) mom, Bobbi, comes for a visit, it’s apparent she’s developed a new sense of independence, and Kenan finds himself competing for her attention.
Supergirl: “A Few Good Women”
The CW, 9pm EST
As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they’ve ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point.
This Is Us: “Both Things Can Be True”
NBC, 9pm EST
Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) bond; Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) navigate challenges; and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) seeks out a new kind of support network.
Mixed-ish: “
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Alicia treats herself to a new Louis Vuitton bag, but when Paul finds out, he demands that she return it and Alicia ends up sneaking around with the bag behind his back. Meanwhile, Bow bribes Alicia to buy her a Jansport backpack so she can impress her friends at school.
Soul of a Nation
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
This series that presented viewers with a unique window into the authentic realities of Black life airs its sixth and final episode tonight.
New Amsterdam: “Why Not Yesterday”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) is on a mission to fix systemic racism at New Amsterdam. Meanwhile, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) treats a patient who reminds her that things aren’t as they seem, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) is overwhelmed while tending to a family matter, and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) tries to keep his composure while treating a father and son.
Chad
TBS, 10:30pm EST, New Series!
This single-camera comedy from SNL’s Nasim Pedrad follows a jarringly awkward 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother’s new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity. Pedrad is creator, writer, showrunner, executive producer and star of the comedy.