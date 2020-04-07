TV Best Bets for April 7

The Last O.G.
TBS, 10:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish return for a third season of their Brooklyn-bred comedy series. After serving his time at the halfway house and having his food truck go up in flames, Tray (Morgan) is forced into finding new forms of income. Tray’s ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) is presented with the business opportunity of a lifetime, which could mean big changes for the whole family. Some of the new season’s guest stars include Mike Tyson, Katt Williams and J.B. Smoove.
The Resident
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In the season finale episode “Burn It All Down,” when Cain’s (Morris Chestnut) former girlfriend is admitted to the hospital for surgery, the doctors finally get a glimpse into his personal life.
The Gene: An Intimate History
PBS, 8pm EST
In this new two-part documentary, powerful personal stories and stunning breakthroughs reveal the historical search for the human genome and the promise of modern research. The series is based on Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee’s bestseller on how genes impact heredity, disease and behavior. In the first episode, patients with rare genetic diseases and their doctors seek to discover cures, often in a race against time.
Schitt’s Creek
Pop TV, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
After six seasons, the acclaimed, Emmy-nominated and flat-out hilarious comedy from Eugene and Daniel Levy comes to an end. Along with the Levys, the series also stars Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliott. Following the finale, Pop will air an hourlong documentary that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the series and its cultural impact.
1948 in Noir
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Nighttime will be especially dark on Turner Classic Movies this evening with a lineup of classic film noir titles released in 1948. It begins with the network premiere of Victor Mature in Cry of the City. The rest of the lineup includes Orson Welles starring in and directing The Lady From Shanghai; Richard Basehart in He Walked by Night; Bogie and Bacall’s fourth and final onscreen pairing in Key Largo; Merle Oberon and Robert Ryan in Berlin Express; and Barry Fitzgerald in the Oscar-winning The Naked City.
Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A “Schitt’s Creek” Farewell
Pop TV, 8:30pm EST
Following the series finale of the acclaimed comedy Schitt’s Creek, this hourlong documentary offers fans the ultimate farewell in the form of an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the beloved show. This celebration of the series and its cultural impact will include never-before-seen footage of wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes and more. There will also be interviews with the cast, creators and celebrity superfans like Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Amy Sedaris and more.
Chopped: Beat the Judge: “Alex”
Food Network, 9pm EST
Can Chopped champions beat Choppedroyalty? This week, in this first-of-its-kind battle, fearless returning winners compete for a chance to face off against illustrious Choppedjudge Alex Guarnaschelli. The champ who makes it to the Beat Alex round stands to win major bragging rights if they can turn a gooey cake and savory morsels into a $10,000 dessert.
mixed-ish: “Bad Boys”
ABC, 9pm EST
Alicia (Tika Sumpter) and Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) try to deflect Johan’s (Ethan William Childress) interest in going to cop camp and one day becoming a police officer. Meanwhile, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) gets her first role as a school safety patrol and quickly realizes that with great power comes great responsibility.
Empire: “We Got Us”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “We Got Us,” Andre (Trai Byers) enters a treatment facility, and the guilt Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) feels from Andre’s situation causes her to wonder how different life would be if she had not gone to prison.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!