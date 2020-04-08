TV Best Bets for April 8

Modern Family: “A Modern Farewell”/“Finale Part 1/Finale Part 2”
ABC, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
ABC is giving viewers a heartfelt look back at one of television’s most culturally defining series. The first hour is a documentary that will explore the 11-year run of this iconic series, from the writing and casting of the pilot, all the way up to the final table read. Then, in Part 1 of the series finale, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) settle in on their new normal, and Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) decide that one of the kids needs to move out in order to take control of the house again. Meanwhile, as Gloria (Sofía Vergara) becomes more successful at work, she notices Jay (Ed O’Neill), Manny (Rico Rodriguez) and Joe (Jeremy Maguire) don’t seem to need her as much. In Part 2 of the finale, the entire family discovers saying goodbye is much harder than it seems.
Ghost Hunters
A&E, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the double-episode Season 2 premiere of A&E’s reboot of the pioneering paranormal investigation series, the team heads into uncharted territory to be the first to look into reports of spooky phenomena in some of the nation’s most remote locations. Their journey takes them to isolated, distant corners of the United States, where they confront extreme conditions and desolate terrain, places where locals have been forced to live with the unexplained. After tonight’s special premiere, the series moves to its regular time slot an hour later.
The Masked Singer: “The Mother of All Final Face Offs, Part 1”
FOX, 8pm EST
Four of the Super Nine singers pair off to battle onstage in the new episode “The Mother of All Final Faceoffs, Part 1.”
Chicago Med: “Just a River in Egypt”
NBC, 8pm EST
Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) evaluates a 15-year-old who is brought into the E.D. after an apparent fall off an overpass. Meanwhile, Will (Nick Gehlfuss) sides with Dr. Asher (Jessy Schram) on a risky treatment plan, and tensions run high between Drs. Choi (Brian Tee) and Marcel (Dominic Rains).
Nature: “Remarkable Rabbits”
PBS, 8pm EST
There are more than 100 kinds of domestic and wild rabbits and hares, from snowshoe hares to Flemish giants. Despite their remarkable ability to reproduce, many wild rabbits are in danger of being eradicated.
Starring Harry Belafonte
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Singer/actor/activist Harry Belafonte’s onscreen career is celebrated in tonight’s themed film lineup on Turner Classic Movies. First up is Belafonte’s costarring turn alongside Dorothy Dandridge in the 1954 musical Carmen Jones; followed by Odds Against Tomorrow(1959); The World, the Flesh and the Devil (1959); The Angel Levine(1970), which Belafonte also produced; and his feature-film debut in Bright Road(1953).
SEAL Team: “Drawdown”
CBS, 9pm EST
As Bravo Team begins their deployment in Afghanistan during peace negotiations, Sonny (A.J. Buckley) reports to an Air Force base in Texas to serve his disciplinary training action in the new episode “Drawdown.”
LEGO Masters: “Star Wars”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Star Wars,” the remaining teams build droids inspired by the galaxy far, far away. Characters C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB-8 make guest appearances.
Chicago Fire: “Light Things Up”
NBC, 9pm EST
Tension builds when a group of rabble-rousers attempt to lock down the firehouse. Meanwhile, Brett (Kara Killmer) is faced with a monumental decision, Cruz (Joe Minoso) readies himself for a big day, and Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Ritter (Daniel Kyri) attempt to launch Firehouse 51 into the social media age.
NOVA: “The Truth About Fat”
PBS, 9pm EST
Scientists are coming to understand fat as a system akin to an organ —one whose size may have more to do with biological processes than personal choices. Explore the mysteries of fat and its role in hormone production, hunger and even pregnancy.
Celebrity Ghost Stories: “Ice-T and Coco”
A&E, 10pm EST, New Series!
Psychic medium Kim Russo meets with rapper and actor Ice-T and his wife Coco as they explore a New Jersey factory and experience unexplainable events linked to the factory’s deadly past. While Ice-T considers himself a skeptic, the spirits they encounter might make him a believer.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
ABC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Jimmy Kimmel hosts this new primetime iteration of the game show, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Celebrities will step into the hot seat to win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice, and this time they can ask anyone — a relative, a beloved teacher, even a famed trivia expert — for help. Also new this time, America can play along with a live app to compete to win the same amount of money the celebrities are playing for.
S.W.A.T.: “Stigma”
CBS, 10pm EST
The SWAT team races to save Buck (Louis Ferreira), their former unit leader, when he goes off grid and poses a danger to himself in the new episode “Stigma.”
Chicago P.D.: “Buried Secrets”
NBC, 10pm EST
The clock is ticking after Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) witnesses a woman’s kidnapping and the team races to put the pieces together. Burgess (Marina Squerciati) tries to connect with Ruzek outside of work, but he mysteriously distances himself from her.
Liar
SundanceTV, 11pm EST, Season Premiere!
Liarreturns for a second season, picking up three weeks after damning evidence proved Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) sexually assaulted 19 women, when his body is found in the Kent marshes. As one of Andrew’s more recent victims, Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) can’t help feeling relieved by the news of his death. Yet the seaside community is rocked when the case quickly becomes a murder investigation.
