TV Best Bets for April 9

The 10-episode fourth season of The Good Fightbegins streaming today on CBS All Access. Big changes are ahead for the law firm of Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart, as it’s become a subsidiary of huge multinational firm STR Laurie. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her colleagues are chafing at their loss of independence. Hugh Dancy joins Season 4 in a recurring role.
Hi Score Girl
Netflix, Season Premiere!
After airing in Japan late last year, the second season of this anime series makes its U.S. debut on Netflix this month. Described as a “’90s arcade romantic comedy,” the series revolves around the life of video gamer Haruo Yaguchi, the coin-operated gaming scene he frequents and the changes in both over time, especially as Haruo meets his gaming match in — and develops a growing bond with — exceptional player Akira Ono.
Last Man Standing: “Garage Band”
FOX, 8pm EST
A car restoration article throws Mike (Tim Allen), Chuck (Jonathan Adams) and Ed (Hector Elizondo) into the spotlight while leaving Joe (returning guest star Jay Leno) feeling unappreciated in the new episode “Garage Band.”
Superstore: “California Part 1”
NBC, 8pm EST
After Mateo (Nico Santos) and Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) disagree on the best way to celebrate her 21st birthday, Cheyenne enlists Bo’s (Johnny Pemberton) help. Much to Garrett’s (Colton Dunn) chagrin, Glenn (Mark McKinney) plays matchmaker to help Jerry (Chris Grace) and Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) complete their family, while Dina (Lauren Ash) attempts to help Amy (America Ferrera) keep a big secret from Jonah (Ben Feldman).
TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s lineup of films that captured life in New York City in the 1970s focuses on various types of interpersonal relationships in the Big Apple, with titles like Woody Allen’s Oscar-winning Annie Hall(1977) and another of Allen’s New York-set romantic comedies, Manhattan(1979), as well as other films.
Man With a Plan: “Adam’s Big Little Lie”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Adam (Matt LeBlanc) promises not to lie to Andi (Liza Snyder) again but finds himself in a tough spot when he has to cover for Joe (Stacy Keach) in the new episode “Adam’s Big Little Lie.”
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Valloweaster”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
The squad competes in an effort to determine who is the greatest human/genius.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Put on a Happy Face”
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Link (Chris Carmack) tries to convince Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy. Hayes (Richard Flood) asks Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) a surprising question, and Owen (Kevin McKidd) makes a shocking discovery.
Will & Grace: “We Love Lucy”
NBC, 9pm EST
Will (Eric McCormack) claims living with Grace (Debra Messing) is like I Love Lucy’s Ricky living with Lucy. When Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) hear this, they each claim that they are the Lucy of the group. Grace, Karen and Jack each imagine themselves as Lucy (in scenes referencing I Love Lucy’s classic “Vitameatavegamin,” “chocolate factory” and “grape-stomping” episodes), with Will as the Ricky to all of them. Lucie Arnaz and Leslie Jordan guest-star.
Mark of a Killer
Oxygen, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Each episode follows the story of an investigation — guided by the killer’s postmortem signature — and features firsthand accounts from detectives who worked on the cases as well as interviews with criminal psychology experts and family members and friends of the victims.
Broke: “Jobs”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
Javier (Jaime Camil) gets work as a ride-share driver and Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) is employed as a personal shopper in the new episode “Jobs.”
Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Baby Boy Klein”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
Dave’s (Adam Pally) cold has him acting like a baby, and Debbie’s (Fran Drescher) treating him like one. Rebecca (Abby Elliott) and Joanna (Jessy Hodges), however, think he’s overreacting and are concerned he’s going to ruin their spa weekend away. Meanwhile, Stew (Steven Weber) takes Hazel to swim class even though he vehemently doesn’t believe in them.
Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Kings and Queens”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
Debbie (Fran Drescher) decides to become a certified life coach to help her and Stew (Steven Weber) get out of debt and immediately makes waves in Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca’s (Abby Elliott) lives. Stew rejects Joanna’s (Jessy Hodges) help while trying to come up with a great new as-seen-on-TV product.
Vegas Chef Prizefight
Food Network, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Who will win the ultimate prize of a job as Head Chef at a new restaurant at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino?
