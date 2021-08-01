TV Best Bets for August 1

Summer Under the Stars
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
TCM’s annual August programming favorite returns. This month, the network will again devote each day to movies from a famous — or, in some cases, a perhaps not-as-well-known — actor or actress. Twelve first-timers will be featured in the 2021 installment of SUTS, including Richard Burton (Aug. 2), Abbott and Costello (Aug. 7), Robert Redford (Aug. 18), Eve Arden (Aug. 23), Maurice Chevalier (Aug. 24) and more. It all begins today with a salute to the legendary Bette Davis. Enjoy the Oscar-winning actress in classics like Jezebel (1938), What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) and many others.
Johnson
Bounce, 8pm EST, New Series!
“We’re brothers — just different moms ... and dads,” says lovelorn photographer Keith Johnson (Philip Smithey) of his three lifelong best buds, all with the same last name. This dramedy, from exec producer Cedric the Entertainer, follows the Atlanta-based quartet, who maintain a Sex and the City charm while navigating relationships and race through bouts of insecurity and frustration. There’s pleasing camaraderie as Keith gets romance advice from his pals (Derrex Brady, Thomas Q. Jones and Deji LaRay). But it’s when Omar’s uncle (D.L. Hughley) invites the guys to a multigenerational poker night that the series truly shows its winning hand. The series kicks off with back-to-back episodes tonight.
Naked and Afraid
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The toughest adventure-seekers in the world will leave the comforts of home and be dropped into the wildest survival challenge of their lives in the new season of the survival series. Survivalists will travel across the globe for the ultimate test of human endurance — surviving 21 days without clothes, food or water. This season, all-stars Fernando Calderon and Dani Beauchemin return to a rainforest in Ecuador, where they attempt to hunt for piranha with their bare hands, while a threesome consisting of two men and one woman will risk their lives in order to find food by scaling massive waterfall cliffs down to a beach. And, for the first time, four survivalists from different countries will come together in South Africa for the ultimate international challenge — USA versus the World.
Waking Up to Danger
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A young mother attempts to pick up the pieces after a horrible accident damages her memory, but she soon begins to suspect that her husband’s indiscretions are what caused her suffering, and her whole family might still be in danger. Stars Donna Benedicto, Erin Kathleen Boyes and Hamza Fouad.
Kevin Can @#$% Himself
AMC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) wraps up her freshman season as lead in this dark dramedy.
War of the Worlds
EPIX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
This series that reimagines H.G. Wells’ classic sci-fi novel ends its second season. Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern and Daisy Edgar-Jones lead the cast. In the episode, the survivors prepare for a final attack on the aliens that could change the entire course of recent events. With the weight of the world on his shoulders, can Bill (Byrne) step up when humanity’s survival depends on him?
Mystery 101: Deadly History
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Amy (Jill Wagner) and Travis (Kristoffer Polaha) travel to New York to investigate when Amy’s uncle goes missing, along with all his research on the “accidental” death 50 years ago of a family heir. Also stars Robin Thomas.
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: “Finland’s Midnight Sun”
Nat Geo, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Gordon is in Finland to unlock the summer secrets of the land of the midnight sun.
Unforgotten: “Episode 4”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Cassie (Nicola Walker) and Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) discover Walsh (David Schofield) was chased by all four suspects on the night in question.
Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special
TBS, 9pm EST
Watch the Suicide Squad and your favorite big balls in TBS’ one-hour crossover episode, featuring the writer/director of the upcoming superhero action adventure film, James Gunn, with cameos from stars Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior, along with Wipeout hosts John Cena, Nicole Byer and Camille Kostek. In support of the premiere of The Suicide Squad on Aug. 5 in theaters and on the HBO Max Ad-Free plan, TBS, TNT and truTV conclude their weekend cross-network event that features programming of fan-favorite squads from iconic films.
Domina: “Happiness”
EPIX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 of this drama that examines the power struggles of ancient Rome from a female perspective ends tonight. In the season finale, as Livia (Kasia Smutniak) finally approaches her sons about their role in her mission, the truth behind her role in Marcellus’ (Finn Bennett) death threatens to come out and destroy everything when Aprio’s (Pedro Leandro) skeleton is discovered with damning evidence at Baiae.
Professor T: “Mother Love”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Professor T (Ben Miller) is called upon to help investigate the disappearance of a 6-year-old girl.
Black Monday
Showtime, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
On New Year’s Eve 1989, record producer Mo Monroe (Don Cheadle) reunites with his cohorts — including congressman Blair Pfaff (Andrew Rannells), who survived an assassination attempt only to see multiple people close to him shot dead — to ensure they live to see the ’90s.
Beach Cabana Royale
HGTV, 11pm EST
Three families get some much-needed help from professional designers to transform their crumbling beach cabanas from broken-down into breathtaking. They have just one day to save the summer in this seaside competition hosted by the one and only Snooki!