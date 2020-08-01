TV Best Bets for August 1

Earthflight
BBC America, 8pm EST, New Series!
For the first time, U.S. audiences can see this stunning 2011 BBC nature documentary in its complete form with the original narration provided by actor David Tennant. Over six episodes, Earthflightuses creative camera technology to deliver the experience of flying with birds across various continents as they live their lives and experience some of the greatest natural events on our planet. The premiere episode, “North America,” features incredible scenes like snow geese being hunted by bald eagles, pelicans gliding underneath the Golden Gate Bridge and more.
Summer Under the Stars
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
TCM’s annual August programming favorite returns. This month, the network will again devote each day to movies from a famous — or, in some cases, a perhaps not-as-well-known — actor or actress. Several first-timers will be featured in the 2020 installment of SUTS, including Goldie Hawn (Aug. 9), Sammy Davis Jr. (Aug. 11), John Barrymore (Aug. 13), Paul Henreid (Aug. 28) and more. It all begins today with a salute to Barbara Stanwyck. Enjoy the Oscar-nominated actress in classics like Double Indemnity(1944), Meet John Doe(1941) and many others.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live EST
A Saturday full of NBA action on ESPN has the Miami Heat vs. the Denver Nuggets, the Utah Jazz vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the L.A. Clippers and the L.A. Lakers vs. the Toronto Raptors.
Major League Baseball
FOX, 7pm Live EST
FOX’s Saturday primetime regional MLB game showcases either the Boston Red Sox at the N.Y. Yankees or the Houston Astros at the L.A. Angels.
The Code
Ovation TV, 7pm EST, New Series!
No, not the CBS military drama that aired last spring — this is an Australian conspiracy thriller from 2014 that features one of our favorites, Lucy Lawless!
Jojo Rabbit
HBO
Near the end of World War II, young German Johannes Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis) conjures up an imaginary friend to help him be cooler: Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi). This 2019 comedy, whose script earned writer-director Waititi an Oscar, costars Scarlett Johansson as Johannes’ anti-Nazi mom.
Sleeping With Danger
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Paul Carter (Antonio Cupo) was like a knight in shining armor when he met flight attendant Grace Tanner (Elisabeth Röhm) and swept her into a passionate love affair. But her dream man quickly became her nightmare as his jealous rage ultimately led to a brutal attack. Incredibly, Grace was able to escape and go into hiding. Fearing for her life and the safety of other women Paul might seduce, Grace works with the police to bring Paul to justice.
Romance in the Air
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
With her job on the line, Eden (Cindy Busby) returns to Lake Tahoe, where she used to spend her summers growing up. There, she’s reunited with her childhood friend Riley (Torrance Coombs) and finds that the draw of her past might direct her future to a happiness she’s been missing.
Believers: “Pennies From Hell”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
An evil spirit with a penchant for murder possesses a young boy; a husband uncovers horrifying evidence that his wife is being attacked by a ghost; and a couple encounters strange lights and voices at the site of a plane crash.
Hotel Paranormal: “Territorial Spirits”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Renovations stir the ire of spirits at an infamous Arizona hotel; a porter is attacked by the ghost of a murderous pirate; and a woman has a close encounter with a dead teenager at a historic inn.
