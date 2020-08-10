TV Best Bets for August 10

Love It or List It
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
HGTV’s smash hit series, starring designer Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin, returns with fresh episodes. Filled with Hilary and David’s sharp wit, funny banter and clever, competitive barbs, each episode will culminate with families answering the series’ highly anticipated question: Are you going to love it or list it?
Summer Under the Stars: “Norma Shearer”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s an extra-special remembrance of today’s SUTS honoree, Oscar-winning actress Norma Shearer, as today also marks the 118th anniversary of her birth (she was born Aug. 10, 1902; died June 12, 1983). The day includes Shearer’s Best Actress Oscar-winning performance in The Divorcee(1930), as well as her Best Actress Oscar-nominated performances in A Free Soul(1931), The Barretts of Wimpole Street(1934), Romeo and Juliet(1936) and Marie Antoinette(1938). Among other classics, you’ll also see Shearer headlining a heavy-hitting all-female cast that also includes Joan Crawford and Rosalind Russell in The Women(1939).
NBA Basketball
ESPN & TNT, beginning at 6:30pm Live EST
ESPN and TNT split an NBA primetime doubleheader with the Toronto Raptors vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN, followed by the Denver Nuggets vs. the L.A. Lakers on TNT.
Shark Week 2020
Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm EST
Day 2 of Shark Week 2020 features three hourlong premiere specials: Abandoned Waters, about how the COVID-19 crisis has given researchers a chance to study great whites in Australia in an unprecedented way; ShaqAttack, with the return of Shaquille O’Neal to Shark Week; and Jaws Awakens, about the search for the largest male great white in the world.
The Titan Games: “The Titan Games Championship”
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Titans from the Central, West and Eastern divisions have advanced to the Championship. Those six elite Titans return for the final rounds of competition. The top two men and women will advance to compete on Mount Olympus one last time. In the end, one man and one woman will be crowned Titan Champions.
Botched: “Hopeful Transformations”
E!, 9pm EST
A Scarlett Johansson lookalike wants the doctors to give her a flawless booty, while Dr. Terry Dubrow helps a mom with creaseless breasts get the reduction she’s tried to achieve for 20 years. Meanwhile, a woman whose face is destroyed from a motorcycle crash hopes surgery with Dr. Paul Nassif will ease the emotional pain.
10 Things You Don’t Know
E!, 10pm EST, New Series!
Every week of this fun, new half-hour series will highlight a celebrity and count down the 10 most unique, unbelievable and surprising facts you don’t know about that person. From Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Tiffany Haddish to Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Keanu Reeves and more, the series will uncover all the hysterical, outrageous, only-in-Hollywood scoop that proves stars really are just like us.
Into the Unknown: “The Mojave Sandman”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST
In the haunting and inhospitable desert of Southern California, Cliff Simon is in search of the infamous Mojave Sandman. Sightings of a hairy, ape-like creature here have made headlines for decades. But while Simon is determined to make a contribution to the ongoing investigation, he increasingly has the feeling that he’s the one being tracked.
