TV Best Bets for August 10

Fantasy Island
FOX, 9pm EST, New Series!
This modern drama reboot takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Each episode tells emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. Actress, singer and songwriter Roselyn Sanchez (Devious Maids) stars as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalban), who sets aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy.
Unraveled: The Stalker’s Web
discovery+
Following the success of The Long Island Serial Killer, this next installment of the Unraveled podcast (podcast episodes became available in June) and companion series anthology tracks the multi-decade wrath of Jason Christopher Hughes, who is believed to have stalked and terrorized upward of 50 victims across multiple states.
Untold
Netflix, New Series!
This five-part series of documentary films, with a new film from a different director debuting Tuesdays beginning today, focuses on tales from the wide world of sports — but not the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have. Each installment kicks off at a pivotal moment and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it. The first film is “Malice at the Palace,” which looks back at the infamous November 2004 NBA brawl involving the Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons and fans in the stands.
Summer Under the Stars: George Segal
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Today’s lineup of George Segal films not only represents the beloved actor’s first time being spotlighted in Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars, but also serves as a tribute to the late star, who passed away March 23 at age 87. The day includes both Segal’s dramatic roles in titles like The Young Doctors (1961, his feature-film debut), King Rat (1965) and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee) and more; and the “New Hollywood” comedies for which the actor may best be remembered, including The Owl and the Pussycat (1970), Where’s Poppa? (1970), California Split (1974), Fun With Dick and Jane (1977) and others.
DC’s Stargirl: “Summer School: Chapter One”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck (Henry Thomas), she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her.
LEGO Masters: “Bricking Wind”
FOX, 8pm EST
Contestants must build a giant LEGO centerpiece that must spin in the wind and withstand wind speeds of 60 mph in the new episode “Bricking Wind.”
America’s Got Talent
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The hit talent competition series begins its live performance shows tonight. Live results will air tomorrow.
Wild ‘N Out
VH1, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Each episode will put Team Revolution against Team Evolution in some of the most hilarious and outrageous battles yet. Host Nick Cannon will lead Team Revolution while the special guest each episode will head up Team Evolution virtually as a hologram. The battles will bring both groups head-to-head in comic throwdowns where the games escalate with each act, all building up toward the “Wildstyle battle” to decide who takes home the coveted WnO chain (Million Dollar Comedy Chain).
Chopped: Playing With Fire
Food Network, 9pm EST
The mystery-basket cook-off blazes a new trail with a five-part tournament that dares chefs to show off their skills over an open flame for a rotating panel of judges. Up first: a watermelon appetizer and a 30-minute steak.
World’s Biggest Bull Shark?
Nat Geo Wild, 9pm EST
In 2012, off the coast of Florida, shark scientist Dr. Neil Hammerschlag caught the mother of all bull sharks — it stretched more than 10 feet long and weighed over 1,000 pounds. They named her Big Bull and set her free. Bull sharks in Florida patrol the beaches, terrifyingly close to swimmers, and feast on seasonal migrations of baitfish. Many long thought these sharks were just well-fed, but now some scientists believe that Big Bull is the matriarch of a unique population of giants. There is only one way to find out, and you’ve got to get up close with the shark — which this SharkFest special does.
Frontline: “In the Shadow of 9/11”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
This episode investigates how seven men in Miami were indicted for the biggest alleged al-Qaida plot since 9/11.
Little People, Big World
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In this episode, Amy and Chris’s wedding day is approaching fast, so they visit the farm to iron out some of the details and, once again, Amy is left rolling her eyes at the blossoming bromance between her fiancé and her ex. It’s the unveiling of the log cabin, and Matt invites the family to attend for campfire fun! Zach takes Jackson on his first farm camping trip.
The Profit: “Mo Honey, Mo Problems”
CNBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 8 premiere of the reality series, host Marcus Lemonis faces one of his biggest challenges to date when he visits a family business in Utah with a buzzworthy product that is drowning in debt. With his help, the family will need to become a hive of activity or risk losing their lifetime investments.
Money Hungry
Food Network, 10pm EST, New Series!
Good taste rules this new competition hosted by Kal Penn. In each episode, cookbook authors, restaurant critics and home chefs sample various meals in order to ID specific ingredients ... basically, putting their mouths where their money is.
Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys
HBO, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
HBO’s NFL docuseries follows Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California. It’s the Cowboys’ third appearance on Hard Knocks, which debuted 20 years ago and is entering its 16th season.
Capital One College Bowl: “Quarterfinals 3”
NBC, 10pm EST
The quarterfinals continue with the University of Michigan taking on the University of Alabama. The quarterfinals have introduced a new dropout round, which leads to a team playing the Two-Minute Drill with one player down. The winning school moves on to challenge a new opponent in the semifinals.
Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail: “Meet the Noonans”
TBS, 10:30pm EST
The wagon train meets a religious group being led West by a holy prophet. Meanwhile, Benny (Steve Buscemi) tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter.