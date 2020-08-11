TV Best Bets for August 11

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles
HBO, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
For the first time,the long-running sports series will spotlight two teams in one season —the Los Angeles Chargers of the AFC West and the Los Angeles Rams of the NFC West. With access to players’ and coaches’ meeting rooms, training rooms, living quarters, and practice fields, Hard Knocks: Los Angeleswill document hours of conditioning practices and meetings, chronicling players as they compete for a roster spot and bond off the field.
Summer Under the Stars: “Sammy Davis Jr.”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
The talents of legendary singer/dancer/actor Sammy Davis Jr. will be on full display in his debut Summer Under the Stars celebration. The lineup will, of course, feature Rat Pack classics like Ocean’s 11 (1960) and Robin and the 7 Hoods(1964). But other films will also be spotlighted, including Davis’ feature film debut in 1933’s Rufus Jones for President, as well as 1966's A Man Called Adam, and the network premiere of Tap (1989), Davis’ final feature film, in which he costarred with Gregory Hines and showed off his still-formidable tap-dancing skills.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 6:30pm Live EST
The Boston Celtics are in action against the Memphis Grizzlies in TNT’s first game of an NBA doubleheader. The nightcap has the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Sacramento Kings.
Shark Week 2020
Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm EST
Shark Week 2020 continues with the premiere specials Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks, which explores the most treacherous and shark-infested waters in the Southern Hemisphere; Will Smith: Off the Deep End, which finds actor Will Smith facing his fear of sharks; and Great White Serial Killer Extinction, about a great white that may push the California sea otter to extinction with its predation.
Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Final
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
The MLS Is Back Tournament comes down to the final match tonight in Orlando, Fla. The winning club earns a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.
America’s Got Talent: “Live Show 1”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 performers compete for America’s vote and a $1 million prize as judging is turned over to the viewing audience. Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell serves as judge along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.
World of Dance: “The Semi-Finals 2”
NBC, 10pm EST
The final six acts of the top 12 take to the World of Dancestage for the first time this season with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host Scott Evans. The judges will once again score each performance based on its artistry, technique, choreography, creativity and presentation. The top two scoring acts will move onto tomorrow’s World Final and become one step closer to winning the $1 million grand prize.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!