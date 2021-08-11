TV Best Bets for August 11

Money Court
CNBC, 10pm EST, New Series!
From estranged partners battling over a deal gone sour to siblings falling out over their family business, Shark Tank’s “Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary resolves their disputes in this six-part series. What all the cases have in common are high stakes, real money and an agreement by the participants to abide by O’Leary’s ruling. Together with veteran trial attorney Katie Phang and former judge Ada Pozo, O’Leary carefully considers all sides of a case, examines all relevant evidence and ultimately delivers financial justice.
What If…?
Disney+, New Series!
Marvel Studios’ first ever animated series reimagines what would happen if famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had gone differently. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, the series features fan-favorite characters like Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more.
Bake Squad
Netflix, New Series!
In each episode of this series, four individually brilliant bakers will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra-special big day. These bakers have been personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough.
The Kissing Booth 3
Netflix, Original Film!
This is the third and final installment of the teen romantic comedy film series based on The Kissing Booth books by Beth Reekles. Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Meganne Young reprise their roles from The Kissing Booth 2 (this third film was secretly shot back-to-back with its predecessor).
Summer Under the Stars: Kathryn Grayson
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Actress/opera singer Zelma Kathryn Elisabeth Hedrick — better known to filmgoers as screen star Kathryn Grayson — is honored today during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars celebration. Given her training as a singer, Grayson naturally was cast in musicals, and the day is comprised mostly of notable films in this genre that she made during the 1940s and ’50s, including Anchors Aweigh (1945), alongside Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly; Show Boat (1951) and Kiss Me Kate (1953), both costarring Howard Keel; Seven Sweethearts (1942), one of Grayson’s earliest musicals; and several other tuneful selections. A noteworthy non-musical movie airing today is Grayson’s second feature, The Vanishing Virginian (1942), a drama costarring Frank Morgan.
Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Willie, Punk and Killer Karaoke”
AXS TV, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Willie Nelson gets over on the IRS; the overlooked band that may have invented punk music; and the Frank Sinatra song that has spawned a dozen murders.
Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows”
The CW, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
In the aftermath of the prison break at Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) jail, Archie (KJ Apa) leads the charge to round up the remaining convicts on the loose. Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) reaches out for Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) help when she realizes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing. When Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) re-enters the fold, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) becomes suspicious of her true intentions.
MasterChef: Legends: “Roy Choi — Elevated Street Food”
FOX, 8pm EST
The pioneering king of the food truck revolution, Roy Choi, serves as guest judge and tasks the home cooks with making an upscale street-food dish in the new episode “Roy Choi — Elevated Street Food.”
America’s Got Talent
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Find out who among last night’s contestants advanced as the talent competition series begins its live results shows this evening.
Over Australia: The Great Divide
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
A tour over and into Australia’s Great Divide showcases its stunning mountain ranges and diverse species, which have formed and evolved over millions of years.
The $100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm EST
It’s an all-new episode featuring actor Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist) and actress Elizabeth Marvel (House of Cards), followed by Joe Tessitore (Holey Moley) and former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber.
Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale
Nat Geo Wild, 9pm EST
The mystery of orcas attacking great white sharks for their livers leaves scientists baffled. This unusual predatory behavior has been witnessed in three parts of the world: California, South Africa and Australia. But the most shocking outcome is the disappearance of the other sharks after the event. How are they communicating with their kin and getting out of Dodge when the killer whales move in? This SharkFest special seeks the answers.
Family Game Fight!: “The Pope Family vs. the Military Moms”
NBC, 9pm EST
After the special series premiere this past Sunday, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s new game show settles into its regular time slot with this premiere episode. Hosts Bell and Shepard are each “adopted” into a family of four to compete in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. Tonight’s competing families play Pie Rollers, Sound Bites, Taste Buds, Air Heads and Brain Freeze. The winning family moves on to play Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000.
Cribs
MTV, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
MTV’s seminal “celebreality” series returns with a revival more than 20 years after it first premiered. Each intimate half-hour episode takes viewers beyond security gates to hang out for an up-close and personal look inside a star’s home. This season will feature homes belonging to Big Sean, Kathy Griffin, Tia Mowry, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Rick Ross, Martha Stewart, Johnny Weir and many more.
Superstar: Whitney Houston
ABC, 10pm EST
This one-hour premiere will profile music legend Whitney Houston and feature never-before-seen private video showcasing Houston — a Black woman who broke barriers to become a modern pop icon.
Dave
FXX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
You’d think Kevin Hart and singer Lil Nas X appearing as themselves would be the biggest thing happening in the comedy’s second season ender. Nope! It’s the long-awaited release of rapper Dave’s (Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd) debut album, Penith.
If I Can’t Have You: The Jodi Arias Story
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
Jodi Arias is one of America’s most confounding killers. Her trial for the murder of Travis Alexander unfolded live on TV, as media and viewers were engrossed by a passionate love affair shrouded in betrayal, violence and, ultimately, murder. Arias was propelled to infamy and labeled a deviant, a temptress, a liar and a sociopath. But is that the whole story? This special reveals the truth about her past and her relationship with Travis, and looks into the shocking details of what really happened in the weeks leading up to his death. It features incredible access to Arias’ diaries, unseen police interviews from the investigation, exclusive testimony from both the prosecution and defense, as well as intimate accounts from friends and family.
Rogue Shark?
Nat Geo Wild, 10pm EST
In October 2018, the remote islands of the Whitsunday in Australia were rocked by a series of shark attacks. Incredibly, all the victims were attacked in the same small patch of ocean, no larger than four football fields. This SharkFest special explores if there was a deadly rogue shark on the loose, or if something new was drawing sharks and humans into conflict.