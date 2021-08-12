TV Best Bets for August 12

Brooklyn Nine-Nine
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The cult comedy begins its eighth and final season tonight. The series follows the exploits of Detective Jake Peralta (Golden Globe winner Andy Samberg) and his stoically ever-professional Capt. Raymond Holt (Emmy nominee Andre Braugher), along with their diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. In Season 8, Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal and professional lives over the course of a very difficult year. The half-hour series will air another new episode immediately following, and episodes will continue airing in those Thursday time slots until the series finale on Sept. 16.
The North Water
AMC+, Season Finale!
Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell and Stephen Graham star in this haunting, immersive five-part drama based on the critically acclaimed bestselling novel by Ian McGuire. Set in the ice floes of the Arctic in the late 1850s, the series tells the story of Patrick Sumner (O’Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as the ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crewmates, particularly Henry Drax (Farrell), a harpooner and distinctly brutal force of nature.
The Ms. Pat Show
BET+, New Series!
Lee Daniels is an executive producer of this multi-cam sitcom starring comedian/author/podcaster/actress Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat). Based on Williams’ own life, the series tells the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom whose hustle and resilient spirit was forged on the streets of Atlanta.
Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco
discovery+, New Series!
While neither a chef nor a “foodie,” comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is still obsessed with food. In this series, he takes a deep dive into the gastronomic world from every angle, using his signature social observations and commentary, along with appearances from his wife, Lana, and mom, Rose.
The Hype
HBO Max, New Series!
This competition series is set in the colliding worlds of streetwear, business and culture where fashion visionaries must elevate their designs and entrepreneurial sense to avoid elimination. Speedy Morman will host the eight-episode season, which will feature co-signers judging the competition. Every episode will offer unique tips and takeaways about the intricacies of designing, the business of fashion and the savvy to identify the latest trends, while also providing mentorship to the contestants.
Titans
HBO Max, Season Premiere!
Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) joins this season as the popular comic book character Dr. Jonathan Crane, an inmate at Arkham Asylum who used to terrorize Gotham City, using toxins to exploit his enemies’ phobias. Titans is a gritty, live-action drama series that follows a group of soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. This superpowered ensemble series follows a group of heroes as they come of age and find belonging.
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Paramount+, Season Premiere!
This half-hour animated comedy series entry in the Star Trek franchise returns for its second season. Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner (voice of Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) and Tendi (Noël Wells) have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The series has already been renewed for a 10-episode Season 3.
Ex-Rated
Peacock, New Series!
In this unscripted series, host Andy Cohen explores the growing trend of adult singles who send standardized “exit surveys” to all their previous romantic partners to learn why their relationships never materialized or simply didn’t last. The revealing social experiment challenges singles to face raw, candid feedback on everything from their personality to sexual prowess and relationship skills.
Slasher: Flesh & Blood
Shudder, Season Premiere!
In the latest installment of this horror anthology event series, a wealthy but dysfunctional family gathers for a reunion on a secluded island, only to learn they will be pitted against each other in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension — and the body count — ratchets up. Legendary horror director David Cronenberg stars.
Summer Under the Stars: Ramon Novarro
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Mexican-American actor Ramon Novarro (born José Ramón Gil Samaniego) is honored for the first time during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars celebration with a day of his films. An archetype of the “Latin lover” persona that early movie studios often liked to promote, Novarro was a screen sex symbol on par with Rudolph Valentino during his box office heyday in the 1920s and early ’30s. You can enjoy a number of his films from that era today, including silent titles like Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ (1925), starring Novarro in the title role; the swashbuckler Scaramouche (1923); the 1922 adventure film The Prisoner of Zenda; the drama The Red Lily (1924); and more. Several of the films Novarro headlined at the dawn of Hollywood’s sound era are also featured, including his first “talkie” (in which he also sings), the musical Devil-May-Care (1929); the drama Mata Hari (1931), alongside Greta Garbo’s title character; The Barbarian (1933), a romantic drama costarring Myrna Loy; and others.
MLB at Field of Dreams Game: Chicago White Sox vs. N.Y. Yankees
FOX, 7pm Live EST
The Chicago White Sox and N.Y. Yankees play in the “MLB at Field of Dreams” game tonight on FOX. Held on land near where the movie Field of Dreams was filmed, it will be the first MLB game played in Iowa.
Walker
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Bombshell twists for Texas Ranger Cord (Jared Padalecki) and ADA Liam (Keegan Allen) throw both Walker brothers’ careers into question.
Mountain Men: “Mountain Strong”
History, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Josh witnesses a bison give birth to the first calf of spring; Kidd and Harry load a mule into their boat and transport it downriver through raging rapids; Jake runs two mountain lions up the same tree; Eustace receives help from his neighbors as they rush to repair the roof of a damaged hay barn; and Mike adds off-grid utilities to his remote hunting cabin.
Shark Gangs
Nat Geo Wild, 8pm EST
For years, sharks have been viewed as solitary predators, but scientists have recently discovered a surprising new behavior. This SharkFest special reveals how this apex predator likes to hang out in gangs. What is behind this behavior? Do sharks enjoy a social life, or are they working together to become even more effective hunters?
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: “After the Verdict”
A&E, 9pm EST
This special two-hour episode of Accused: Guilty or Innocent? continues with the powerful and poignant stories of the accused who were featured in Season 1. How did life change for the men and women who faced the judgment of a jury?
When Nature Calls: “My Jingle Balls”
ABC, 9pm EST
Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring Janice the Feminist Mantis, a rabbit with a little guy complex attacking a water buffalo, a celebrity bear trying to answer interview questions while eating increasingly prickly cacti, and a falcon who accidentally wore his wife’s yoga pants to work. Guest starring is the voice of Eric McCormack.
Christina on the Coast: “Traditional Meets Modern Kitchen”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Christina Haack helps a young couple with differing eclectic styles redesign their kitchen on a budget while dealing with lots of new changes in her personal life.
Making It: “Re-Making Memories”
NBC, 9pm EST, New Time Slot!
Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler’s craft competition series can be seen in this new time slot starting tonight. In this episode, when Nick and Amy clean out their tiny house, the Makers get to turn some of those trashy items into unique treasures for the Faster Craft. In the Master Craft, the Makers give new life to an old family heirloom when they upcycle it into something for their home.
Chrisley Knows Best
USA Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 9 of the hit reality series, while Todd and Julie celebrate 25 years of marital bliss, they find themselves crashing with Nanny Faye as they search for their new dream home. Meanwhile, Savannah prepares to take over her parents’ former residence, but struggles to find a way to make it her own; when Nanny Faye delves into a new business venture, she finds herself in a turf war with a neighboring competitor; even though Grayson is now the tallest sibling, he still finds himself leaning on his older brother Chase for dating advice; and Todd’s parenting is tested as Chloe wants to quit swimming and Savannah is tired of him treating her more like a business partner than a daughter.
Growing Up Chrisley
USA Network, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 3 of the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, Chase and Savannah are back in Nashville, where they are embracing adulthood a bit closer to home. As they each enter new phases of their lives, the brother-sister duo find themselves at a crossroads in their own romantic relationships. Chase prioritizes his future with girlfriend Emmy while also planning a career in real estate and saving to purchase his first home. Meanwhile, Savannah shifts her focus away from her boyfriend Nic and puts more energy toward her beauty brand and social life.
The Hustler: “Teamwork, HUZZAH!”
ABC, 10pm EST
Five new competitors sit down to collaborate on a series of questions in which Harry Potter and actor and comedian Jim Carrey are clues to discovering the identity of the Hustler in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show hosted by comedian Craig Ferguson.
Hear Me Out
Vice, 11:30pm EST, New Series!
In this series, Isobel Yeung sits down with some of the most influential names of our generation to discuss the most pressing issues of our time. The series premiere focuses on Stormy Daniels. From authoring a book to paranormal investigations, there is more to Daniels than just Donald Trump. Yeung learns how she moved past her famous affair.