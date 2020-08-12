TV Best Bets for August 12

Paranormal Nightshift
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Each episode of this series recounts three terrifying stories of paranormal experiences encountered by people working the night shift. In the series premiere episode, a radio host’s dream job is threatened by the presence of two terrifying entities; a restaurant owner is confronted by the spirit of a lovelorn woman on Valentine’s Day; and ghostly footsteps and disembodied voices haunt an empty bowling alley at night.
Summer Under the Stars: “Lana Turner”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
One of the most glamorous and iconic symbols of Old Hollywood, legendary actress Lana Turner is celebrated in today’s SUTS film lineup. The day begins with one of her earlier roles, when she was still a teenager, in 1938’s Love Finds Andy Hardy. There are also plenty of her more famous roles, including her Best Actress Oscar-nominated turn in the classic 1957 melodrama Peyton Place; her starring role alongside Kirk Douglas in 1952’s The Bad and the Beautiful; and her portrayal of a quintessential movie femme fatale in the 1946 film noir The Postman Always Rings Twice.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 6:30pm Live EST
ESPN’s NBA doubleheader has the Toronto Raptors vs. the Philadelphia 76ers and the L.A. Clippers vs. the Denver Nuggets.
Shark Week 2020
Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm EST
Tonight’s premiere Shark Week 2020 specials are: Monsters Under the Bridge, which seeks what may be the largest hammerhead shark on the planet; Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair, which seeks out what may be a massive gathering ground for tiger sharks; and Great White Double Trouble, which looks at two populations of great whites that may be part of an increase in shark attacks off Australia.
Married at First Sight: “The Honeymoon Begins”
Lifetime, 8pm EST
In tonight’s new episode, couples wake up in paradise and start to learn about the person they just married. Some find the path to love natural while others find it difficult to push past their comfort zones. One wife believes her husband may not be ready for marriage — can he convince her that he is?
America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 1”
NBC, 8pm EST
Five acts from the previous night’s show will move on to the semifinals round of the competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer of the night into the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save by using the America’s Got Talentofficial app or going to nbc.com.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: “The End Is at Hand/What We’re Fighting For”
ABC, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
After seven seasons, the action-packed series concludes tonight with a two-hour finale.
Final 24: “John Belushi”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
Before his death from a drug overdose in 1982 at age 33, John Belushi had already left a memorable legacy of comedy through his work on Saturday Night Liveand in feature films like National Lampoon’s Animal House(1978) and The Blues Brothers(1980). This episode of Final 24 uses dramatizations and archival footage to help detail the final hours of the artist whose passing so young still leaves many wondering what else could have been.
Tough as Nails: “Trash Day”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Trash Day,” two crews each look for an important win in the team competition when tasked with packing a moving van, and competitors look to avoid elimination during the individual competition by collecting and loading trash into a moving garbage truck.
Impact of Hate: Charlottesville
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
When the college town of Charlottesville, Va., decides to remove its Confederate statues, white nationalists and their supporters descend for a series of protests that culminate in the now-infamous “Unite the Right” rally. Concerned citizens protest the influx of hate, including paralegal Heather Heyer. When a man deliberately drives his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, dozens are injured, and Heather is killed. On the third anniversary of her death, this emotionally gripping two-hour special allows viewers to hear directly from the victims about how the hateful actions of that fateful day left collateral damage for a lifetime.
World of Dance: “The World Final”
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 4 finale, the top four acts take the stage for the last time in the World Final with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host Scott Evans. Competing for the title of Best in the World, competitors’ performances will be scored based on their artistry, technique, choreography, creativity and presentation. The top overall scoring act will be crowned this season’s champion and win the grand prize of $1 million.
