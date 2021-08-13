TV Best Bets for August 13

Modern Love
Amazon Prime Video, Season Premiere!
The anthology series inspired by The New York Times’ “Modern Love” column about the intricacies of interpersonal relationships returns with a new cast in eight half-hour episodes that were filmed around New York State and New York City, and in Dublin. This season’s cast features Gbenga?Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton,?Tom Burke,?Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Zoë Chao, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie?Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin,?Isaac Powell,?Marquis Rodriguez and?Lulu Wilson.
Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time
Amazon Prime Video, Feature Film Exclusive!
This Japanese anime film is the fourth and final entry in the Rebuild of Evangelion movie series within the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise. Upon its release in Japan in March, the well-received feature became the highest-grossing film of the franchise.
CODA
Apple TV+, Feature Film Exclusive!
Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner, Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams. The drama premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and will also be in limited theatrical release this month.
Home Before Dark
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
The dramatic mystery series led by Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess concludes Season 2.
Schmigadoon!
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
The first season of this affectionate send-up of classic musicals, starring Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key, comes to a close.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Disney+, Season Finale!
The animated Star Wars series following a squad of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations concludes its first season.
Point of View: A Designer Profile
Magnolia Network on discovery+, New Series!
Each episode of this anthology series looks into the creative processes and inspirations of interior designers.
Beckett
Netflix, Original Film!
This action thriller stars John David Washington as the title character, an American tourist vacationing in Greece who becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name, Beckett finds tensions escalating as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts and he falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy. Alicia Vikander also stars.
Gone for Good
Netflix, New Series!
This five-part French thriller follows Guillaume Lucchesi (Finnegan Oldfield), a man in his 30s who thought he had drawn a line under the terrible tragedy that saw the two people he loved the most die: Sonia (Garance Marillier), his first love, and Fred (Nicolas Duvauchelle), his brother. Ten years later, Judith (Nailia Harzoune), whose love has made Guillaume’s life worth living again, suddenly disappears during his mother’s funeral. To find her, Guillaume will have to face all the truths that were hidden from him by his family and friends, as well as those that he’d long decided to ignore.
Summer Under the Stars: Jane Fonda
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Actress Jane Fonda may be the daughter of legendary actor Henry Fonda, but right from the start of her career she used her own talent to establish a strong, acclaimed and beloved body of work over the decades. Many of the films she made can be seen during today’s Summer Under the Stars celebration on Turner Classic Movies. The lineup includes TCM’s premiere airing of Stanley & Iris (1990), a moving romantic drama starring Fonda and Robert De Niro as the title characters, a widow and an illiterate cook who begin falling for each other. Also on tap today are Tall Story (1960), the romantic comedy that marked Fonda’s feature-film debut; Barbarella, the sexy 1968 space opera with Fonda in the title role; Klute (1971), Alan J. Pakula’s superb mystery starring Fonda in her first Best Actress Oscar-winning performance, alongside Donald Sutherland’s title detective; the 1963 romantic comedy Sunday in New York; the 1979 conspiracy thriller The China Syndrome, costarring Jack Lemmon and Michael Douglas; and more.
Amen: “Thelma Says, I Do”
getTV, 9am EST
The Sherman Hemsley sitcom had viewers rolling with this 1989 episode: The deacon’s daughter, Thelma (Anna Maria Horsford), is determined to say “I do” with Rev. Reuben Gregory (Clifton Davis), even after he faints at their wedding.
Designed for Death
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After revamping a home, beautiful interior decorator Ava becomes madly obsessed with the handsome owner. She sets out to eliminate his family and live in the house she created with the man she loves. Stars Kelcie Stranahan, Matthew Pohlkamp, Ashlynn Judy and Pauline Egan.
Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Wall”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9:30pm) EST
The transition of music photography from being considered disposable to a highly collectible and valuable art form is examined by gallerists, publishers, art experts and featured photographers whose body of work now hangs on the walls of the world’s most revered institutions. Tracing the journey from the early days of low-paid assignments to the first gallery exhibitions of music photography and expensive coffee table books, ultimately arriving at individual prints now selling for six- and even seven-figure sums, this episode offers insight into this relatively new industry, exploring the relationship between art and commerce.
Icon: Music Through the Lens: “On the Net”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10:30pm) EST, Series Finale!
Where does music photography sit in the contemporary popular culture landscape? The seismic switch from analog to digital is discussed alongside the rise and influence of social media. The series finale episode seeks to determine, through the next generation of music photographers, whether music photography still has a role to play — does it still carry the same importance, and who are the new standard-bearers of the profession?
SurrealEstate: “Ft. Ghost Child”
Syfy, 10pm EST
When a rap star moves into an old house with a recording studio, our favorite ghost-busting real estate agents have to expel the spirit of the small boy haunting it.
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off
Disney Channel, 10:05pm EST, New Series!
Top Chef meets Mickey Mouse in this lively cooking competition for kids that’s a perfect dessert to tonight’s other premieres: the original musical Spin and the animated Descendants: The Royal Wedding. Hosted by Disney faves Dara Renee? and Issac Ryan Brown, each episode features three teams of two, matched by age range (6-14) and skill level. Some have been at it “since they were quite young,” says exec producer Emily Mraz. “Others learned to bake over the past year.” This week, contestants whip up Descendants-themed wedding cakes. Expect to see every color of fondant in the Enchanted Pantry and the routine use of a dance break: It “gives them a moment to relax, laugh and have fun,” says Mraz. Also, look forward to a gravity-defying, topsy-turvy cake task. “Pro bakers find [those] to be a real challenge,” notes Mraz. “These kids pulled it off.”