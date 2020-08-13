TV Best Bets for August 13

The Song — Recorded Live @TGL Farms: “Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads — ‘Lay Me Down’”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Sublime With Rome frontman Rome Ramirez and reggae group Dirty Heads blaze through a rendition of their 2010 No. 1 hit “Lay Me Down” before performing acoustic versions of “Light On” and “Santeria.”
Summer Under the Stars: “John Barrymore”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s interesting that TCM has not, to this point, given this noted member of the famed Barrymore acting family his own Summer Under the Stars day, but that changes today. The lineup features a few Barrymore classics from the silent era, including Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde(1920), Don Juan(1926) and When a Man Loves(1927), as well as beloved “talkies” like Grand Hotel(1932), Dinner at Eight(1933), the network premiere of Night Club Scandal(1937) and one of Barrymore’s last films, The Great Man Votes(1939).
Major League Baseball: St. Louis vs. Chicago White Sox
FOX, 7pm Live EST
“If you build it, he will come.” The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox play in the MLB Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, adjacent to where the movieField of Dreamswas filmed.
Shark Week 2020
Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm EST
Tonight’s Shark Week 2020 lineup kicks off with Air Jaws 2020, a celebration of 20 years of specials about high-flying great whites. Following that is Sharkadelic Summer, in which Snoop Dogg helps learn why great whites are taking up residence along the shores of the United States; and Mako Nation, which follows researchers in their quest to learn more about mako sharks.
Don’t: “Don’t Quit Your Day Job”
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Don’t miss Graham, Nathan, Leita and Reagan doing their best to win $100,000 by competing in a series of challenges — “Don’t Embarrass Yourself,” “Don’t Make Me Turn This Car Around,” “Don’t Play With Matches,” “Don’t Drink” and “Don’t Look Back” — on this season finale.
The Real Housewives of New York City: “Hitting All the Wrong Cenotes”
Bravo, 9pm EST
On day three in Mexico, the ladies tread carefully at breakfast when Dorinda snaps at Sonja and Leah. Luann and Leah pick up two single men while on a stroll down the beach and bring them back to the villa. While Dorinda stays in bed, the ladies enjoy a fancy dinner with their new male friends.
Mountain Men: “The Big Reckoning”
History, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
On the hunt for gold, Josh hits the jackpot; Tom puts his handmade dugout canoe to the test; Jake makes his last stand against a massive predator; Eustace sees his dream of keeping his new land go up in flames; and Kidd and Harry fulfill a lifelong ambition to secure their future in the mountains.
