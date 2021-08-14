TV Best Bets for August 14

Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Before saying, “I do” themselves, Mick (Jack Wagner) and Olivia (Josie Bissett) are hosting the wedding of an A-list actor (Nathan Witte) and his fiance?e (Caitlin Stryker), but when the low-key celebration morphs into an event that’s anything but, they have to quickly pivot to pull it off. Meanwhile, when Mick gets an exciting opportunity Olivia won’t let him turn down, they’re faced with delaying their own nuptials until a last-minute change in plans gives both couples the weddings of their dreams.
Summer Under the Stars: Gregory Peck
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Eldred Gregory Peck, one of the greatest male movie stars of all time, is the subject of today’s daylong Summer Under the Stars celebration on Turner Classic Movies. TCM throws a curveball by not airing an obvious choice today — a film featuring Peck in what is probably his most famous movie role: his Oscar-winning turn as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird — but the day still features a stellar lineup. Among the titles is the network premiere (airing in late-night) of The Omen (1976), director Richard Donner’s classic chiller starring Peck and Lee Remick as a couple who unwittingly find themselves raising a literal brat from hell. The day will also feature the 1949 war drama Twelve O’Clock High, featuring Peck in a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance; Peck as the obsessed Capt. Ahab in the 1956 adaptation of Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick; Peck’s third feature film, the 1945 drama The Valley of Decision; the 1952 adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s The Snows of Kilimanjaro; the epic 1958 Western The Big Country; the 1980 war film The Sea Wolves, costarring Roger Moore and David Niven; and more.
NTT IndyCar Series: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix
NBCSN, 12:30pm Live EST
Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts both NASCAR and NTT IndyCar Series races this weekend with events on the Brickyard’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. Top IndyCar drivers Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden compete for 85 laps.
Major League Baseball: Cincinnati at Philadelphia
FS1, 4pm Live EST
The Cincinnati Reds are on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a three-game set at Citizens Bank Park.
Eden: Untamed Planet: “Galápagos: Enchanted Isles”
BBC America, 8pm EST
The volcanic archipelago off the Pacific coast of Ecuador was made famous by Charles Darwin and helped form his theory of evolutionary biology. The new episode “Galápagos: Enchanted Isles” visits the secluded islands to discover how they became one of the world’s most important areas of biodiversity.
Jim Morrison: Rider on the Storm
REELZChannel, 8pm EST
The creative rebel brilliance of rocker Jim Morrison was matched only by his penchant for raw self-destruction, which culminated in his untimely death at just 27 years old. This special explores every chapter of the mysterious Doors frontman’s life and his search for his true identity.
Say Yes to the Dress: “I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying”
TLC, 8pm EST
In this new episode, worlds collide as Alex looks for a black gown fit for Morticia Adams and Lucille Ball. Prashanthi needs a dress ASAP, but her appointment is in trouble when her future brother-in-law asks to see a topless dress. Also, Jen has lost 50 pounds, but when she returns to Kleinfeld to pick up her dress, she’s still worried it might not fit!
Pawn Stars: “Off the Rails”/“Bohemian Pawnsody”
History, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The reality show moves to a new time slot as it kicks off a new season with a two-hour combo featuring the “Off the Rails” and “Bohemian Pawnsody” episodes. Among the action in the two hours, a book by Amelia Earhart flies into the shop; the guys meet up with Spencer at the Glamis Sand Dunes to check out a one-of-a-kind sandrail; Rick gets a chance at an iconic collection of Hard Rock photographs; Corey gets revved up for a Harley-Davidson motor; a collection of Pat Morita memorabilia comes into the shop; and more.
Destination Fear: “Ohio State Reformatory”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
All bets are off when Tanner picks one of America’s most depraved prisons to investigate — the Ohio State Reformatory, also known for its role in the film The Shawshank Redemption. He unveils a fear experiment so diabolical that the team is forced to decide whether to part ways or to continue on this road trip from hell together.