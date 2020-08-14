TV Best Bets for August 14

Project Power
Netflix, Original Film!
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx headline this sci-fi thriller. When a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local cop must team with an ex-soldier to take down the group responsible for its creation. Machine Gun Kelly and Courtney B. Vance also star.
The Great Heist
Netflix, New Series!
Inspired by true events, this series (also known as El robo del siglo) follows the assault on Colombia’s Bank of the Republic that was perpetrated in 1994. Dubbed the “robbery of the century,” the heist saw a band of thieves making off with $33 million in U.S. dollars and turning the country upside down.
Summer Under the Stars: “Steve McQueen”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
A lasting symbol of Hollywood cool, Steve McQueen exuded that charisma seemingly effortlessly in his films, many of which are featured today. Included in this SUTSlineup are The Sand Pebbles (1966), the war film featuring McQueen in a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance; another classic war drama, 1963’s The Great Escape; the influential action classic Bullitt (1968), with its iconic chase scene; the 1968 crime film The Thomas Crown Affair; the true-life prison drama Papillon(1973); and plenty more.
Shark Week 2020
Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm EST
Shark Week 2020 continues tonight with Alien Sharks: First Contact, about mysterious and bizarre sharks that live in the depths; Lair of the Great White, in which experts try to learn why one population of great whites off of western Australia is particularly aggressive; Tiger Shark King, a search for what as-yet-unknown beast was captured on film assaulting a massive tiger shark in the Caribbean; and I Was Prey, in which survivors recount their shark attack experiences.
Martha Knows Best: “Paths”
HGTV, 10pm EST
Trusted lifestyle expert Martha Stewart invites viewers to follow along as she completes a variety of beautiful outdoor projects at her Bedford, N.Y., farm. Tonight, Martha Stewart builds a stone pathway that leads to her peacocks, getting help from the foreman of her outdoor grounds crew. Actress Lupita Nyong'o calls Martha for advice on how to arrange fresh flowers and what flowers are good for beginner gardeners.
