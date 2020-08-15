TV Best Bets for August 15

Earthflight: “Europe”
BBC America, 8pm EST
Earthflightembarks on a grand European tour, using a host of filming techniques including taking extraordinary footage from microlights as they fly alongside imprinted birds. Among other wonders, cameras soar with cranes and geese over Venice, the white cliffs of Dover and Edinburgh. White storks leave Africa and struggle to get to Istanbul, the gateway to Europe, while cranes take an easier route over the monkey-guarded Rock of Gibraltar.
Mob-Fest Movie Marathon
AMC, beginning at 1pm EST, Catch a Classic!
AMC makes you an offer you can’t refuse today and most of tomorrow with a lineup of some of the greatest mob movies of all time. The marathon is Al Pacino-heavy, beginning with 1983’s Scarface, and also including Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar-winning classic The Godfather(1972), its arguably superior and equally acclaimed sequel The Godfather Part II(1974), and The Godfather Part III(1990). Robert De Niro also gets good representation, with not only The Godfather Part IIbut also with airings of A Bronx Tale(1993) and Goodfellas(1990).
Major League Baseball
FOX, 7pm Live EST
FOX’s Saturday MLB regional game features either the Boston Red Sox and the N.Y. Yankees or the Oakland A’s at the San Francisco Giants.
Shark Week 2020
Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm EST
On the penultimate evening for Shark Week 2020, several new specials will debut: Sharks of Ghost Island, an exploration into why an island near the Bermuda Triangle attracts so many sharks; Wicked Sharks, which studies sharks in an effort to find ways of protecting people in the wake of increased great white encounters off of Cape Cod; Sharks Gone Wild 3, which offers everything you want to know about viral shark videos; and I Was Prey: Terrors From the Deep, more tales from shark attack survivors.
Beware of Mom
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When a new family moves into their cul-de-sac, teenager Kylie quickly makes friends with the family’s daughter, Jessie, whose mother Anna lets the girls stay up late, takes them on adventurous outings, gets them into rocking nightclubs and hosts high school parties at her house. But as the adventures grow wilder and more dangerous, Kylie’s mother Tanya grows worried and things soon spiral out of control as Anna tries to steal Kylie away from her family by any means necessary. Stars Crystal Allen and René Ashton.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!