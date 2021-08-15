TV Best Bets for August 15

Godfather of Harlem: “Ten Harlems”
EPIX, 9pm EST
Confronted with a betrayal in his ranks, Bumpy (Forest Whitaker) hunts for enemies within his Ten Harlems. Meanwhile, the conflict between Malcolm X (Nigel Thatch) and the Nation of Islam escalates from threats to outright violence.
Shock Docs: “Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley”
discovery+
This latest entry in the Shock Docs franchise follows an in-depth investigation into a reported epicenter of UFO activity in New York’s Hudson Valley to try to find explanations for unearthly and sometimes violent encounters.
Summer Under the Stars: Judy Garland
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Beloved actress and singer Frances Ethel Gumm — better known as Judy Garland — is celebrated during today’s Summer Under the Stars marathon on Turner Classic Movies. You’ll see her talent on full display in a lineup that includes familiar favorites like Meet Me in St. Louis (1944), the musical featuring several enduring Hugh Martin/Ralph Blane musical standards introduced by Garland, “The Trolley Song,” “The Boy Next Door” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”; A Star Is Born (1954), the classic musical drama that earned Garland her first Oscar nomination, for Best Actress; and others. The day will also refreshingly feature some other Garland films that may be less known, or at least certainly less aired. These include The Clock (1945), a romantic drama costarring Robert Walker, which was Garland’s first starring role in which she did not sing and was directed by Vincente Minnelli, whom Garland would marry later that year; A Child Is Waiting (1963), a drama that was Garland’s second-to-last film, costarring Burt Lancaster and directed by John Cassavetes; Summer Stock (1950), her last film for MGM and her last with Gene Kelly; and more.
NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NBC, 1pm Live EST
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, racing for the first time on the track’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.
Love Stories in Sunflower Valley
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
Kate Francis (Erin Cahill) has been a loyal assistant at a Seattle newspaper for five years. When one of her story ideas finally gets accepted, the assignment takes her back to her charming hometown of Sunflower Valley. But unexpectedly, a handsome newcomer at the paper, writer Drew Hutton (Marcus Rosner), is accompanying her. They work together and unravel a series of heartwarming romantic stories about the local townspeople. As they delve deeper into these tales of life and love, will they find their own romance?
All Creatures Great and Small: Between the Pages
PBS, 7:30pm (WTTW Chicago, 6:30pm) EST
Get to know the cast and creators of All Creatures Great and Small, the new hit series based on James Herriot’s beloved books. Savor the best moments from the first season, including Dame Diana Rigg in her final role as Mrs. Pumphrey, and look ahead to what might happen in Season 2.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm EST
Comedian Deon Cole takes on actress Tisha Campbell in a funny faceoff when they compete to win money for their respective charities. In the next game, dynamic duo Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes go head-to-head and test their skills against actor Justin Long and his family.
Rock My Collection
AXS TV, 8pm EST, New Series!
Cohosted by Ahmet Zappa and appraiser Stephen Braitman, this series is a celebration of some of the world’s most legendary music artifacts connected to an impressive roster of industry trailblazers. Collectors are invited into the studio each week — joining both in-person and zooming in from their private collection spaces — to showcase their prized memorabilia, share their personal acquisition stories, learn more about the history behind each piece and, ultimately, find out its potential value. Tonight’s series premiere features an atypical Taylor Swift autograph, an unusual painting by John Mellencamp, the rarest piece of Elvis ever and more.
Chesapeake Shores
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
There will be a new face in town with Robert Buckley joining the cast. Season 5 will also feature the return of Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis.
Sisters for Life
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Jana is excited to welcome the new pledge class to her sorority. She and her best friend, Arielle, interview several candidates, but Jana immediately connects with Bailee, a transfer student who is keen to form a sisterhood with the girls. Although Arielle is skeptical of Bailee’s inconsistent story and eagerness to be initiated, Bailee ultimately joins the sorority. Once a member, Bailee’s attachment to Jana grows into an obsession as she constantly appears wherever Jana is. While Jana tries to distance herself from Bailee, strange things begin to happen, and she suddenly finds her other relationships in grave danger. Stars Maddison Bullock, Briana Femia and Heather Harris.
90 Day Fiance?: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 1
TLC, 8pm EST
In the two-part Season 6 ender (continuing Aug. 22), the couples share (or, over-share) on the highs and lows of married life. Expect Angela to show off her new bod, an update on drama between Elizabeth’s family and Andrei, and a gloves-off face-off for Mike and Natalie!
Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America
A&E, 9pm EST, New Series!
This six-hour, three-night event weaves the stories of five infamous serial killers — Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, the Green River Killer and BTK — together into a single narrative exploring the perfect storm of what was happening in culture, communications, law enforcement, media, forensics and technology that allowed them to proliferate and evade capture. The stories of these killers and their victims will be told by those closest to them, including exclusive interviews with survivors, investigators, forensic psychologists, prosecutors and victims’ family members.
The Walking Dead: Season 11 Preview
AMC, 9pmDead’s brain trust of top cast and producers swing by the Chris Hardwick-hosted Talking Dead for an episode that dives deep into the 11th and final season (premiering a week from tonight). Will we learn more about the newcomers, such as ruthless, red-armored Commonwealth leader Mercer (Michael James Shaw)? We bloody well hope so!
Wellington Paranormal: “Taniwha”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) head for the ocean, joined by Sgt. Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), when 10 anglers disappear from around Wellington Harbour under mysterious circumstances.
The White Lotus
HBO, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
It’s check-out time at the exclusive island resort, and while not everyone is ready to leave, one poor soul is saying “Aloha” permanently. Yep, we finally find out who was in the coffin being loaded onto the plane in the first episode. As for Connie Britton’s bitter Nicole, let’s say she’s going to feel a sense of something missing once the Mossbachers get home.
Unforgotten: “Episode 6”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST, Season Finale!
Despite a tragic turn of events, Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and the team narrow down the suspects.
Inside the Factory
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
Visit Britain’s Allied Bakery and see how its team is able to bake, bag and dispatch 1.5 million loaves a week. Follow our hosts as they tour a high-tech, bread-making factory and investigate the rise of bread over the centuries. Discover the remarkable machines that transform wheat to flour to dough to the bread we bring home from the market.
Heels
Starz, 9pm EST, New Series!
In the world of professional wrestling, the heroes are known as faces and the villains are known as heels. Jack Spade (Stephen Amell, Arrow) is a husband, a father and the owner of the Duffy Wrestling League. While Jack controls everything that goes on inside of his wrestling ring, outside the ropes, he’s fighting to balance his family life, financial pressures, rival wrestling promotions and an ex-family friend who’s come to poach the DWL’s newest star, and Jack’s younger brother, Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig).
A Discovery of Witches
AMC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 2 of the magical drama wraps in back-to-back episodes. First, there’s new intimacy between dreamy vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode) and determined witch Diana (Teresa Palmer), who, in the second, takes steps to finish her supernatural training with Goody Alsop (Sheila Hancock).
Modern Marvels: “Power Tools”
History, 10pm EST
Adam Richman visits power tool manufacturing “mecca” Dewalt, where he discovers how they’re using cutting-edge technology to make cutting-edge tools. Then, he goes back in time to uncover how one of America’s oldest power tools is still cutting. Next, it’s time to recharge as Richman finds out how power tools have changed the world, from the outer reaches of space to deep under the ocean, to pit crews racing cars and rescue teams racing time.
Professor T: “The Dutiful Child”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST, Season Finale!
When an attempt is made on a businessman’s life, Professor T (Ben Miller) believes the culprit may be closer than the police suspect.