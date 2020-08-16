TV Best Bets for August 16

Lovecraft Country
HBO, 9pm EST, New Series!
Misha Green (Underground) and Jordan Peele (Get Out) co-created this thrillingly original series based on Matt Ruff’s novel. It follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he, his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the horrifying, literal monsters that could be ripped from the pages of an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.
Summer Under the Stars: “Cary Grant”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
You’d be hard-pressed to find a movie star in Hollywood history as effortlessly charming as the legendary Cary Grant. See for yourself in today’s SUTS film lineup devoted to the actor formerly known as Archibald Leach. The schedule begins with Sylvia Scarlett(1935), the first of four films Grant made with Katharine Hepburn, and the day will also feature Bringing Up Baby(1938), another Grant/Hepburn pairing. Other classics include His Girl Friday(1940), Topper(1937), Arsenic and Old Lace(1944) and Grant’s memorable teaming with costar Grace Kelly in Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief(1955).
NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona
NBC, 3pm Live EST
The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Daytona International Speedway for the first ever Cup Series race on the famed speedway’s road course. Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and other stars will complete 65 laps for 231 miles around the combined oval/road course.
Major League Baseball: Boston at N.Y. Yankees
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
Sunday Night Baseballreturns to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., for a matchup between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.
Renovation Island
HGTV, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
This special 90-minute episode wraps up the season for the show highlighting the journey of home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler as their family embarked on an epic adventure to restore a massive, rundown beachfront resort in the Bahamas.
Psycho Sister-in-Law
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After the death of their father, the half sister of a father-to-be moves into her half brother and his wife’s happy home and brings danger as she seeks to claim the full inheritance. Stars Andrea Bowen, Lydia Hearst, Brando Eaton, Diora Baird and Ryan Carnes.
Lucy Worsley’s Royal Photo Album
PBS, 8pm EST
Explore how the royal family has shaped their image with photography, from Queen Victoria to Princess Diana to Prince Harry. From official portraits to tabloid snapshots, the camera has been the Crown’s confidant, messenger — and nemesis.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Burt Reynolds”
REELZChannel, 8pm EST
On Sept. 6, 2018, news broke that Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds had died. Reynolds broke into the big time by winning the lead in the gritty survivalist drama Deliverancein 1972 and became a household name in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Behind all the fame and fortune, Reynolds suffered from panic attacks that were so severe he needed to be hospitalized and eventually turned to large doses of anti-anxiety medications and painkillers to cope with injuries incurred from doing stunt work. His reliance on prescription pills turned into addiction and led to an overdose and a coma, though he survived. Renowned medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter analyzes crucial details of Reynolds’ life to explain his death.
The Circus
Showtime, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
The second half of Season 5 of the political docuseries will cover the pandemic, systemic racism and a crucial presidential election.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Sip and See You Later”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Gizelle spends her birthday with Jamal and the girls, but underlying tension makes for an awkward celebration. Candiace struggles to understand Monique’s anger toward her after their recent reconciliation. Wendy takes note of Karen’s cold shoulder. Ashley hosts the ladies to meet baby Dean, but an unexpected guest causes Monique to make a dramatic exit.
Very Scary People: “Dr. Death: A License to Kill”
HLN, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
For nearly two decades, Michael Swango, a physician turned murderer, left a trail of death across two continents. Suspicious illnesses and deaths followed this once-trusted doctor from hospital to hospital, picking off unsuspecting coworkers and helpless patients. What would make a well-respected doctor become one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history? To help find out, this episode features interviews with authorities who brought Swango to justice, as well as with survivors of his poisoning sprees, families of his victims and others.
Endeavour: “Raga”
PBS, 9pm EST
A clash between rival gangs results in tragedy. Initial investigations lead Morse and Thursday to the door of a familiar face. Then tragedy strikes a second time when an Indian restaurant’s customer disappears and a shocking murder is discovered.
Bo Derek: In My Own Words
REELZChannel, 9pm EST
Born Mary Cathleen Collins in Long Beach, Calif., Bo Derek was the oldest of four siblings and, by her account, grew up an ordinary teenager until a fateful encounter with a Hollywood agent. Her first role came in an independent movie directed by John Derek, who would forever change her life. The two fell in love despite a 30-year age difference and the fact that Derek was married to actress Linda Evans. Labeled as outlaws from the start, Bo and John married and began a long and headline-filled life together. Eventually Bo became an accomplished producer. Viewers will hear from her sister Kerry Perez, John Derek’s daughter Sean, and friends Jon Voight and Evans.
NOS4A2: “Welcome to Christmasland”
AMC, 10pm EST
In the penultimate episode, Vic (Ashleigh Cummings) and Maggie (Jahkara Smith) embark on a dangerous journey, while Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) confronts his deepest fears. And as her world falls apart, Millie (Mattea Conforti) must choose between freedom and her father.
Fran Drescher: In My Own Words
REELZChannel, 10pm EST
Actress Fran Drescher paints an in-depth portrait of her life, from growing up in Queens admiring Lucille Ball to masterminding her own career in show business, all while opening up about life’s challenges she has conquered along the way. Armed with beauty, brains and what would turn out to be an iconic voice, Fran knew from a young age that she would become an actor. Sharing their stories of Fran are her parents Sylvia and Morty Drescher, The Nanny costar Charles Shaughnessy, Donna Dixon, Peter Marc Jacobson and Cancer Schmancer executive director Susan Holland.
Darcey & Stacey
TLC, 10pm EST, New Series!
TLC fan favorites from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days— twins Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva — are headlining their own series. Viewers were glued to Darcey through four seasons of globe-trotting, long-distance love affairs followed by heartbreaking, tear-filled breakups, where she always had her devoted twin Stacey by her side. Now this series looks into both of their lives, loves and supportive family members. As the series begins, Darcey is healing over yet another failed relationship. Stacey is gearing up for a major step in her own love life — after a five-year engagement to Albanian fiancé Florian, they have finally been approved for the K-1 visa. Florian and Stacey will have 90 days to get married once Florian arrives, but Darcey has lingering doubts about his commitment to Stacey after photos of him with another woman surfaced online, sparking rumors that he was unfaithful.
