TV Best Bets for August 16

Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones
Food Network, 9pm EST, New Series!
Six ice cream makers from across the country attempt to prove they’re chill enough to design an original Ben & Jerry’s flavor. In their first challenges, they have to re-create a discontinued flavor and design a new one in honor of the effortlessly cool Kevin Bacon.
Summer Under the Stars: Robert Young
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
While he may be best remembered for his television work as the Emmy-winning star of classic series like Father Knows Best and Marcus Welby, M.D., actor Robert Young had an extensive film career in the decades before he left the big screen for the small one in 1954. Turner Classic Movies will air several of those movies today as they celebrate Young with a Summer Under the Stars day for the first time. You’ll see early indications of the humorous touch he would bring to Father Knows Best in comedic films like Calm Yourself (1935), Married Before Breakfast (1937), Married Bachelor (1941), The Canterville Ghost (1944) and more, while the more serious chops he brought to Marcus Welby, M.D. are on full display in dramas such as Northwest Passage (1940) and H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941), the romance The Enchanted Cottage (1945), the film noir They Won’t Believe Me (1947), the Western film Western Union (1941), among other titles.
I Dream of Jeannie
FETV, 11am EST
Such plans for Princess Tarji’s first visit to the United States! As the VIP guest of astronaut Tony Nelson (Larry Hagman), she’s touring Cocoa Beach, Florida. And as the blood enemy of magical Jeannie (Barbara Eden), she’s the unwitting target of the Death of a Thousand Knives (or something equally grim). A silly-good time from 1966.
Bachelor in Paradise
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
It’s time to return to Bachelor Nation’s favorite beach as a new batch of sexy singles make their way to paradise in hopes for a second — or third — chance at love. With the resort officially open, former fan-favorite bachelors and bachelorettes are ready to find their match while living together in a tropical oasis in Mexico. Twenty-three hopefuls kick off their journeys on day one, but will additional arrivals get in the way of their search for love? Returning to his post as everyone’s favorite bartender, Wells Adams also adds master of rose ceremonies to his duties and will be joined throughout the season by a rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess.
Roswell, New Mexico: “Walk on the Ocean”
The CW, 8pm EST
Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) take a trip together to look for answers. Kyle (Michael Trevino) receives a message from his past. Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a disturbing discovery.
Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “More Than a Sticky Situation”
FOX, 8pm EST
The chefs take on the classic Blind Taste Test challenge with messy consequences. Later, the strategic use of a punishment pass makes one team come unglued during dinner service in the new episode “More Than a Sticky Situation.”
American Ninja Warrior: “Semifinals 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Semifinals continue from Los Angeles, where ninjas face up to 10 challenging obstacles, including new obstacle Drop Zone. For Split Decision, ninjas must choose between upper body and balance obstacles. The top two competitors will face off on the Power Tower, where the winner will earn a Safety Pass for the National Finals.
Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America, Part 2
A&E, 9pm EST
With their confidences growing in 1978, Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, the Green River Killer and BTK — also known as “The Five” — continue their game of cat and mouse with law enforcement, some even going as far as directly taunting the police and media. After years of evading capture, Gacy and Bundy are finally brought to justice as they both face punishment for their heinous crimes. Meanwhile, the Green River Killer is still at large and becoming more of a threat than ever; Dahmer struggles to resist his murderous urges; and BTK has also gone silent while he raises a family.
HouseBroken: “Who Done It?”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Who Done It?,” a visiting parrot’s cage gets knocked over during a blackout, and all of the animals are suspects in his murder.
Duncanville: “Off to the Braces”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
When the animated sitcom returns from hiatus, Kimberly (voiced by comic Riki Lindhome, who wrote original music for this installment) reaches the day many adolescents dream about: Her braces come off ... and suddenly she’s popular at school!
The Celebrity Dating Game
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Joey Lawrence enjoys good music and dancing on a first date. Joey asks the contestants what their ideal first date entails while Michael Bolton performs a hilarious version of “How Can We Be Lovers.” Meanwhile, Marcus Scribner challenges contestants to pretend they are on a reality television show and act out a confessional about how the date is going so far. Michael Bolton sings “Time, Love and Tenderness” to help the women identify Marcus.
The Wall: “Evalyna and Shawn”
NBC, 10pm EST
Evalyna, an Air Force veteran and member of the Blackfeet tribe, and husband Shawn, a former bomb technician for the Army and currently a detective, are from Great Falls, Montana. They adopted their four daughters within six months of each other to help give them a better life. With millions on the line, will this couple have what it takes to take home a massive payout?
My True Cri
VH1, 10pmCriminal actions lead to inspiring stories of redemption on this series — narrated by rapper (and ex-con) Remy Ma — about real folks who turned their lives around. This week’s episode highlights onetime aspiring NBA star Vince Serrano, who dealt drugs before applying those sales skills to start his own legitimate and legal company.
The Best Thing I Ever Ate: “Ooey Gooey Goodness”
Food Network, 10:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Ever wonder what the biggest food stars and chefs eat in their free time — when they’re paying? Find out on The Best Thing I Ever Ate! It’s the ultimate guide to the country’s most amazing meals, eats and treats as told by the pros who spend their lives obsessing over food. Tonight’s premiere looks at the ooey gooey goodness usually found in oodles of cheese and melty desserts.
The Beast Must Die
AMC, 12am (late-night) EST, Season Finale!
The psychological drama ends with one last twist. Heartbroken Frances (Cush Jumbo) failed to kill the rich man (Jared Harris) behind the hit-and-run death of her 6-year-old son — but someone did. Detective Inspector Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle) is on the case.