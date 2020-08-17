TV Best Bets for August 17

Bad Chad Customs
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Bad Chad is back with bigger and badder builds than ever before. After enjoying small-town success as the Green Goblin auto shop, Chad is eager to transform his small business into an internationally known operation by the name of Hiltz Auto Co. This season, all hands are on deck as Chad and his team take on an ambitious seven builds over six months.
2020 Democratic National Convention
Various Networks
The DNC’s scaled-back (due to COVID-19) Democratic National Convention will take place Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee and include virtual events and smaller gatherings in different cities. Delegates won’t make the trip and will instead remotely cast their votes. Joe Biden is still expected to accept his party’s nomination, though not in person in Milwaukee.
Summer Under the Stars: “Maureen O’Hara”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Celebrate the classic movies of Maureen O’Hara on what would have been her 100th birthday (she was born Aug. 17, 1920; died Oct. 24, 2015). The day begins with one of her earliest roles, alongside Charles Laughton in the 1939 Hitchcock thriller Jamaica Inn, and also includes another famed 1939 film she made with Laughton, The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Other films today include The Wings of Eagles(1957), one of O’Hara’s notable pairings with costar John Wayne; her starring role in the Christmas classic Miracle on 34th Street(1947); and many more.
American Ninja Warrior: “Seattle/Tacoma City Qualifiers”
NBC, 8pm EST
American Ninja Warriorbrings the competition indoors for the first time ever in Seattle’s Tacoma Dome for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Lunatic Ledges and Barrel Roll, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host, and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.
Botched: “Necrotic Nightmare”
E!, 9pm EST
A filler-obsessed Australian wants Dr. Terry Dubrow to increase her breast size, while a surgery in the Dominican Republic left a patient in the ER with only one breast. Meanwhile, Dr. Paul Nassif tried to bring a nose back to life after a horrible necrosis incident.
Intervention: “Courtney”
A&E, 10pm EST
An adventurous child with a love for animals, Courtney dreamed of growing up to be a veterinarian. Tragically, when she was just 7 years old, her best friend died in a drowning accident, and Courtney was never the same. Unwilling to conform to her mother’s rules, Courtney left to live with her father, under whose roof she graduated to full-blown addiction. Today, Courtney no longer cares about her health or safety. Her alarming re-use of dirty needles has taken her to the brink of death.
Into the Unknown: “The Brown Mountain Lights”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST
The Brown Mountain Lights of North Carolina are one of the greatest mysteries on the continent, and Cliff Simon is on an eerie recon mission to find out more. For over a century, people have witnessed strange, orb-like lights that rise up and hover above this largely unexplored wilderness. The only way to find out more is to spend the night in an area where people have been known to disappear.
