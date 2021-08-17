TV Best Bets for August 17

My Big Fat Fabulous Life
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
With the end of her engagement in the rearview mirror, Whitney is now focused on her future, including exploring a new relationship. Her virtual fitness business with friend Jessica is thriving, and a recent move back to her hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina, means she’s closer to family and friends.
Untold: “Deal With the Devil”
Netflix
This film from director Laura Brownson details how boxer Christy Martin embarked upon the fight of her life outside the ring after her meteoric rise was followed by a steep fall that included substance abuse, domestic violence and a harrowing brush with death. Martin reveals how she battled back to level ground and a fulfilling personal life.
Summer Under the Stars: Gloria Grahame
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
The wide range of actress/singer Gloria Grahame’s screen career is on display during today’s Summer Under the Stars celebration on Turner Classic Movies, with titles ranging from her first feature film, the 1944 comedy Blonde Fever, to one of her last, the 1979 romantic comedy Chilly Scenes of Winter (aka Head Over Heels). Plenty of great movies Grahame made in the years between those two are also on hand today, including Crossfire (1947), the film noir that earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination, in which she costars with three famed Roberts — Young, Mitchum and Ryan. The day also includes several other great films noir featuring Grahame, like A Woman’s Secret (1949), In a Lonely Place (1950), The Big Heat (1953) and Human Desire (1954), along with The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), the classic melodrama that earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar win, in which she costars with Lana Turner and Kirk Douglas, as well as other titles.
LEGO Masters: “Puppet Masters”
FOX, 8pm EST
Somehow those tiny plastic bricks have to form puppets — in less than 10 hours. (The final six duos will put on a show.) Remember when puppets on TV meant Wayland Flowers and Madame? Anyone?
America’s Got Talent: “Quarterfinals 2”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The quarterfinals of the hit talent competition series continues. Live results will air tomorrow.
Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America, Part 3
A&E, 9pm EST
In the mid 1980s, two of “The Five,” John Wayne Gacy and Ted Bundy, sit on death row as their murderous rampages have at last been curtailed. Meanwhile, the Green River Killer has claimed 41 lives, and with no major suspects, the case’s groundbreaking task force accepts help from an unlikely source — Ted Bundy; BTK kills his own neighbor; and a decade after his first kill, Jeffrey Dahmer succumbs to his devious fantasies and commits his most heinous crimes to date. After years of public fear at the hands of “The Five,” the remaining three killers are captured between 1991-2005. In an ironic twist, the perfect storm of culture, media, law enforcement and technology these men had exploited to evade capture has evolved, ultimately sealing their fates and ending their reigns of terror.
Superman & Lois: “Last Sons of Krypton”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help Gen. Lane (Dylan Walsh).
Fantasy Island: “His and Hers/The Heartbreak Hotel”
FOX, 9pm EST
Odette Annable and real-life husband Dave Annable visit as a bored couple looking for the ultimate adventure to reignite their marriage. What they get is more Freaky Friday than fantasy.
Man vs. History: “Hamilton vs. Burr”
History, 10pm EST
Professional storyteller Bil Lepp tracks down the truth behind the deadly beef between America’s first treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton, and its third vice president, Aaron Burr. Did Hamilton really aim his pistol at the sky? Next week’s semirelated topic: tools and weapons, including the origin of the Colt .45.
Capital One College Bowl: “Quarterfinals 4”
NBC, 10pm EST
The quarterfinal rounds conclude with USC versus UCLA. The winning school moves on to challenge a new opponent in the semifinals.
Welcome to Plathville
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Last season the Plath family splintered into three separate households: Barry, Kim and their younger kids; Ethan and wife Olivia; and now, Micah and Moriah, teens who also have left the nest. This season, the older kids are still on their own journey to self-discovery, but while some Plaths want to make amends with their parents and continue to see their siblings, that’s not the case for everyone. Tensions continue to rise, marriages are tested and new love is blossoming in this all new season.
Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail: “Independence Rock”
TBS, 10:30pm EST
The wagon train stops at Independence Rock to celebrate the Fourth of July. While Ezekiel (Daniel Radcliffe) and Prudence (Geraldine Viswanathan) try to enjoy the holiday, Benny (Steve Buscemi) attempts to reclaim his place as the No. 1 outlaw in the West.