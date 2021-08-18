TV Best Bets for August 18

House Calls With Dr. Phil
CBS, 9pm EST, New Series!
Dr. Phil McGraw travels across the country visiting families in need of his help. Using his unique, proven techniques, McGraw will work with each family as they attempt to work through various emotional barriers with the hope of authentically changing their lives for the better.
Diary of a Future President
Disney+, Season Premiere!
The series returns for Season 2 with all 10 episodes available today as it continues the origin story of Cuban American and future leader Elena Cañero-Reed, who is seen mostly in her younger years, where she is played by Tess Romero, with executive producer Gina Rodriguez reappearing throughout the season as Elena’s future self and conscience that guides her through middle school and toward the White House. Rodriguez also makes her directorial debut with this season’s first episode.
Growing Up Animal
Disney+, New Series!
This six-episode series from National Geographic features heartwarming stories that follow the development of baby animals on their journey from the safety of the womb to the challenges of the wild.
Summer Under the Stars: Robert Redford
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Amazingly, this month marks the first time that quintessential movie star Robert Redford has been spotlighted with his own day of films during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars event. Fittingly, it airs on the actor’s 85th birthday (he was born Charles Robert Redford Jr. on Aug. 18, 1936). The lineup celebrating the blond-haired birthday boy begins with his second feature film, the 1962 drama War Hunt, and continues with A Bridge Too Far (1977), Inside Daisy Clover (1965, Golden Globe winner for Most Promising Newcomer — Male), The Candidate (1972), The Way We Were (1973), The Natural (1984), Out of Africa (1985), Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Last Castle (2001) and The Chase (1966).
Press Your Luck: “
ABC, 8pm EST
Host Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Keyla Ragland (hometown: Severn, California), Dulce Gomez (Newport Beach, California), and Craig Kuykendall (Redondo Beach, California).
MasterChef: Legends: “Cook for Your Legend”
FOX, 8pm EST
The home cooks whip up a dish for their own personal legends. (Dig in, Mom!)
America’s Got Talent: “Quarterfinals Results 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
Find out who among last night’s contestants advanced in the talent competition series.
Age of Humans: “Earth”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Take a visually stunning world tour as we explore humankind’s growing impact on the Earth’s surface. Humankind is now the dominant factor in changes to the surface and ecosystems. Discover the severe consequences industrial farming, cities and roads have had on our planet over the millennia, and what’s being done to alter the effects of human habitation.
The $100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm EST
In this new episode, Ginger Zee faces off against actress Dascha Polanco followed by Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan.
Beat Shazam: “Our Most Shocking Show Ever!”
FOX, 9pm EST
A mother and daughter, middle school teachers, and an aunt and nephew battle to a surprising final elimination and an even more unbelievable endgame in the new episode “Our Most Shocking Show Ever!”
Breaking Bland
HGTV, 9pm EST
In “A New Take on Nautical,” since moving to Charleston almost 10 years ago, a couple feels they’ve done all they can with their 1835 downtown home. Desperate for a change and a little TLC, they call on Mary Welch Fox Stasik to transform the historic home into a modern, seaside paradise. Then in “Bold Design for a Big Family,” a musical family of six is bursting with creativity and energy, but their bland, boxed-in house doesn’t reflect their big personalities. Stasik takes their cookie-cutter home from drab to fab with an upgrade that includes their own performance space.
Family Game Fight!: “The Strutner Family vs. the Caropino Family”
NBC, 9pm EST
Hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are “adopted” into a family of four to compete in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. The competing families play Pie Rollers, Nosy Neighbors, Taste Buds, Deep Dish Dash and Brain Freeze. The winning family moves on to play Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000.
I Survived a Serial Killer
A&E, 9:30pm EST, New Series!
Each episode documents the harrowing, heroic stories of one or more survivors of the same serial killer. Told from the survivors’ point of view, the series highlights the strength and perseverance of regular people encountering and overcoming pure evil. Interviews with those closest to the cases will round out the stories of these unimaginable crimes. Over the 12-episode series, viewers will hear from survivors of killers including Andrew Urdiales, Richard Beasley (aka the Craigslist Killer), Angel Resendiz (aka the Railroad Killer) and David Parker Ray (aka the Toy Box Killer).
The FBI Declassified
CBS, 10pm EST
New episodes! Agents and analysts from the Federal Bureau of Investigation talk through their most taxing cases, taking viewers behind the scenes of big wins.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens
Comedy Central, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Creator and writer Awkwafina’s hit comedy series is back for Season 2 with back-to-back episodes tonight. The series is inspired by Awkwafina’s real life growing up in Queens, New York, with her dad (BD Wong), grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) and cousin (Bowen Yang).
In Pursuit With John Walsh
Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+ EST, Season Premiere!
Returning for a third season with 12 new episodes, this series carries forward John Walsh’s lifelong mission of bringing fugitives to justice, finding missing children and empowering the public to help support a more effective and accountable criminal justice system. In the series, John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh, introduce viewers to unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed. In Pursuit relies on leads from viewers who may have seen something that would help authorities, with all calls and online tips vetted by experts and followed up on by the appropriate authorities, including local law enforcement, FBI and the U.S. Marshals.
My Feet Are Killing Me: “Witch’s Toe”
TLC, 10pm EST
The doctors have their hands full treating a woman with fluid dripping out of her foot, a man born with seven toes on each foot and a barber that dropped a steel door on his big toe 20 years ago whose nail has now grown completely deformed.