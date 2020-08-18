TV Best Bets for August 18

Dead Pixels
The CW, 8pm EST, New Series!
A group of 20-somethings try to escape their mundane lives by playing an online role-playing game during every spare moment they’re not at their office jobs or with their families. The show splits time between their real lives and their online personas.
Summer Under the Stars: “Warren Beatty”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
As an actor and a filmmaker (often both at once), Warren Beatty has worn many hats, and movies featuring some of his most memorable work in various roles air today. This includes perhaps his crowning multi-hyphenate achievement: 1981’s Reds, the Best Picture Oscar nominee that won him a Best Director Oscar and also earned him Best Actor and Best Screenplay nominations. Also on tap: Beatty’s first film, 1961’s Splendor in the Grass; his iconic pairing with Faye Dunaway in Bonnie and Clyde(1967); and Bugsy(1991), the Best Picture Oscar nominee that netted Beatty a Best Actor nomination.
America’s Got Talent: “Live Show 2”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 performers compete for America’s vote and a $1 million prize as judging is turned over to the viewing audience. Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell serves as judge along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.
Undercover Billionaire: Return to Erie
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
In this special, Glenn Stearns returns to Erie, Penn., with unfinished business. Stripped of everything, Glenn had to build a $1 million business from scratch in just 90 days. Now, exactly one year after his business Underdog BBQ opened, Glenn is headed back to Erie to check in on the restaurant and visit with those who helped him build it. Through candid, never-before-seen footage, Glenn reveals fresh insight about his 90 days and what it takes to start from nothing, culminating with an unexpected announcement about his future plans in the city.
Backyard Envy: “Growing to New Heights”
Bravo, 10pm EST
The Manscapers are tasked with creating a Tuscan-themed backyard in the middle of New Jersey. With their business growing rapidly, they decide to do some much-needed team building and finally lay down ground rules for the Mannies, but can they go from friends to bosses overnight? Meanwhile, Mel’s doctor calls her with unsettling news.
I Quit
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
This series follows six sets of hopeful entrepreneurs as they leave their steady incomes and retirement plans behind, going all in on their dreams of launching their own businesses. Along the way, they will be mentored by three successful business leaders who have each built empires of their own — Harley Finkelstein, COO of Shopify; Debbie Sterling, CEO of the award-winning children’s multimedia company GoldieBlox; and Tricia Clarke-Stone, cofounder/CEO of the award-winning creative and tech agency WP Narrative_.
