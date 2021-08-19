TV Best Bets for August 19

Jakob’s Wife
Shudder, Exclusive Film Premiere!
Anne is in her late 50s and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. Through a chance encounter with a stranger, she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. However, these changes come with a toll on her marriage — and a heavy body count.
Smartest Kids in the World
discovery+
This chronicle of four American teenagers who study abroad in countries that dramatically outperform the United States in education offers insights on how to reform high school education in this country.
American Horror Stories: “Game Over”
FX on Hulu, Season Finale!
Series creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk cowrote this episode in which a couple dares to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses.
Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground
HBO Max
This documentary special honors Henry Hampton’s masterpiece Eyes on the Prize (1987-90) and conjures ancestral memories, activates the radical imagination and explores the profound journey for Black liberation through the voices of the movement. A portal through time, this documentary is a mystical and lyrical reimagining of the past, present and future.
Sweet Life: Los Angeles
HBO Max, New Series!
From Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae comes this series that gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles. It follows a group of ambitious childhood friends, showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of adulthood, navigate love and family, and build their careers as tastemakers in the city where they grew up.
Summer Under the Stars: Setsuko Hara
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Japanese actress Setsuko Hara makes her inaugural appearance as an honoree during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars event today (note that these films are in Japanese with English subtitles). The schedule includes two movies that are making their premieres on the network: the romantic comedy Here’s to the Young Lady (1949) and the 1951 drama Repast. The six dramas on which Hara collaborated with director Yasujir? Ozu, which are some of her most remembered, are also among the titles airing today: Late Spring (1949), Early Summer (1951), Tokyo Story (1953), Tokyo Twilight (1957), Late Autumn (1960) and The End of Summer (1961). Other titles include Sound of the Mountain (1954) and No Regrets for Our Youth (1946).
Coroner: “Bobby”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
As Season 3 begins, Jenny (Serinda Swan) investigates the mysterious death of a care worker while navigating a new normal brought on by the effects of COVID-19.
Beat Shazam
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Three teams put their friendships on the line as they take on Queen Bey to win the grand prize of $1 million in the season finale episode “Battle for Beyoncé!”
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Blue Flu”
NBC, 8pm EST
Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) manage an understaffed precinct. Meanwhile, Jake (Andy Samberg) and Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) investigate.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Balancing”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) create a system to balance work and childcare; Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) gets a new houseguest.
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren: “
ABC, 9pm EST
Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom, featuring a deer who can’t stop dropping her famous friends’ names, a clown fish who has been cheating with her tennis instructor, a pit-fighting owl called “The Pit Fighter” and a deep examination revealing the plural of “moose.”
Christina on the Coast: “Midcentury Kitchen Reno”
HGTV, 9pm EST
When Christina Haack takes on the redesign of a 1950s home, she must help a family preserve their history while turning a dark, closed off kitchen into an open and bright entertaining space that will create new memories for years to come.
Making It: “Take It Out Back”
NBC, 9pm EST
With everyone spending so much time at home lately, hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler task the Makers with making another Mega Craft — an outdoor space that would be the perfect hangout for the entire family.
Alone: “The Reckoning”
History, 9:30pm EST, Season Finale!
In the 90-minute Season 8 finale of the competition series, with only three people left, the participants struggle to claim the $500,000 prize. Even though the physical challenges are taxing, the effect of missing their loved ones pushes some to the edge. As they continue to fight these mental challenges, a new predator threatens a survivalist’s longevity.
The Hustler: “You’re Overcompensating”
ABC, 10pm EST
Five new competitors join host Craig Ferguson in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show where Larry David, magic and Katy Perry are clues to discovering The Hustler.
Alone: “Ultimate Moments”
History, 11pm EST
Each season of Alone has had its share of unforgettable moments. Starting from the very first drop-off, take a look back at some of the most amazing and dangerous events in Alone history. Be prepared to revisit the most popular builds, emotional breakdowns, survival hacks and wildlife encounters that have entertained viewers throughout the years.