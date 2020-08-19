TV Best Bets for August 19

Dodgeball Thunderdome
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
Discovery brings dodgeball from the middle-school gym to an all-new arena where everyday people become heroes. On an isolated 13.8-acre specially constructed site, contestants have a chance to claim glory in extraordinary challenges where strength matters, but so do strategy, quick thinking and the willingness to leave everything on the field. David Dobrik hosts this all-new competition series along with cohosts Erin Lim and Andrew Hawkins.
Summer Under the Stars: “Dolores del Rio”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Mexican actress Dolores del Rio was the first female Latin American crossover star in Hollywood, and she gets her first ever Summer Under the Stars celebration this month, with a lineup of titles including The Trail of ’98(1928); Flying Down to Rio(1933), in which del Rio received top billing, despite the movie being the first onscreen pairing of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers; and Cheyenne Autumn(1964).
United We Fall: “The Weekend”
ABC, 8pm EST
Bill (Will Sasso) and Jo (Christina Vidal Mitchell) confirm the universal truth that when you have kids, your weekend is worse than your week.
Married at First Sight: “I See Red Flags”
Lifetime, 8pm EST
As the couples enjoy the last few days of their action-packed honeymoon in Mexico, they discover more similarities and differences that will affect their marriages. Meanwhile, one of the couples must navigate their first major fight.
America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
Five acts from last night’s live show will move on to the semifinals round of the competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer of the night into the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save by using the America’s Got TalentOfficial App or going to nbc.com.
Final 24: “Marvin Gaye”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
Legendary singer/songwriter/music producer Marvin Gaye helped shape the sound of Motown in the 1960s and continued putting out classic hits in the 1970s and early ’80s before his life was cut short in 1984 at age 44, when he was shot dead by his own father during an altercation. This episode uses dramatizations and archival footage to revisit what happened on that fateful final day in Marvin Gaye’s life.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “Highway to the Danger Word”
NBC, 9pm EST
Contestants will play Blindfolded Musical Chairs, Danger Word, Dizzy Dash and the brand-new game Runaway Bride. The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to Know or Go, and the person who wins that game advances to Hot Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
