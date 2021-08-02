TV Best Bets for August 2

Hinterland
Acorn TV, U.S. Premiere Series!
What Wallander is to Sweden, Hinterland is to Wales: a dark and harrowing detective drama with compelling characters and suspenseful stories. Richard Harrington plays DCI Tom Mathias, a brilliant, brooding loner on the run from his past, while Mali Harries is smart, hard-working DI Mared Rhys, a local girl who knows the land and its people. Together they confront a series of mystifying murders. Filmed on location in the bleakly beautiful coastal town of Aberystwyth. Season 1 is available today, Season 2 drops Aug. 9 and Season 3 drops Aug. 16.
Summer Under the Stars: Richard Burton
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Acclaimed Welsh actor Richard Burton, famous for his baritone, his marriages to fellow superstar Elizabeth Taylor and his commanding screen presence that helped make him one of the biggest and highest-paid box office stars of the 1960s, is spotlighted in Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars event for the first time today. You’ll of course enjoy seeing the star in three of the films he made with Taylor — The Sandpiper (1965), The Comedians (1967) and The Taming of the Shrew (1967). The day also features several of his other memorable titles, including the World War II action classic Where Eagles Dare (1968), his Best Actor Oscar-nominated performances in Anne of the Thousand Days (1969) and Equus (1977), and more.
The Bachelorette
ABC, 8pm EST
One week until the finale! Katie Thurston’s trek to ABC’s altar enters the home stretch as she sorts through her feelings for the remaining men.
Roswell, New Mexico: “Give Me One Reason”
The CW, 8pm EST
Jones (Nathan Parsons) fills Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) in on bits from the past as they look for a way to save Max’s (Nathan Parsons) life. Meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) goes to extremes to try to stop a murder, and in order to move forward in her research, Liz (Jeanine Mason) will have to face her past.
When Sharks Attack: There Will Be Blood
Nat Geo Wild, 8pm EST
Starting tonight and over the next few weeks, Nat Geo Wild will air encores of SharkFest 2021 specials that first aired last month on Nat Geo. In this special, the world’s beaches quickly turn deadly in this terror-filled deep-sea saga when sharks descend, shocking the local community and sending scientists reeling. What causes these spikes in activity, and how can they be prevented?
Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump
HBO, 9pm EST, New Series!
This six-part, half-hour documentary series pulls back the curtain on life at a privately owned TV station in the small desert town of Pahrump, Nevada, revealing a colorful cast of characters in front of and behind the cameras.
The Beast Must Die
AMC, 10pm EST
Methodical Frances (Cush Jumbo) decides exactly how she will murder rich George Rattery (Jared Harris), who she believes killed her 6-year-old son in a hit-and-run, while Detective Strangeways (Billy Howle) closes in on the case from the right side of the law.
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
Nat Geo Wild, 10pm EST
This one-hour SharkFest special follows actor Chris Hemsworth as he uncovers the science of shark behavior and learns how humans and the ocean’s top predator can safely coexist. His journey begins in his own backyard, the East Coast of Australia, to better understand different species of sharks while also exploring new ways to help avoid shark-human encounters. The special features top shark experts, including renowned diver, ocean photographer and filmmaker Valerie Taylor. The 85-year-old Taylor takes Hemsworth for a dive, where he experiences firsthand her awe of nurse sharks and more.
POV: “Pier Kids”
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST
Follow the Black, homeless queer and trans youth who call New York City’s Christopher Street Pier their home.
My True Crime Story
VH1, 10pm EST, New Series!
This new eight-episode true-crime series, narrated by Remy Ma, features first-person stories of real people mixed up in headline-grabbing crimes. Each episode features ordinary people with good intentions who engage in scandalous criminal activities and ultimately find redemption. Told by the people who lived through these life-changing misadventures, these thrilling stories include cases of international smuggling, million-dollar jewelry heists, bank robbery and drug trafficking.
One Day at a Time: “Schneider’s Pride and Joy”
FETV, 2:30am EST
Six months before his introduction as Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill played Harvey Schneider, the super’s (Pat Harrington Jr.) larcenous nephew. (No sign of Aunt Beru.)