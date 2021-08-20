TV Best Bets for August 20

Sweet Girl
Netflix, Original Film!
Devoted family man Ray Cooper (Jason Momoa) vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.
Annette
Amazon Prime Video, Feature Film Exclusive!
Brothers Ron and Russell Mael, aka the pop/rock duo Sparks, wrote the screenplay and the songs for this musical that opened the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Directed by French filmmaker Leos Carax in his English-language debut, the film stars Adam Driver as a provocative stand-up comedian and Marion Cotillard as his wife, a world-famous soprano. Their glamorous life takes an unexpected turn when their daughter Annette (Devyn McDowell) is born with a unique gift. Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory) costars.
Truth Be Told
Apple TV+, Season Premiere!
Star and executive producer Octavia Spencer returns for the second season of this NAACP Image Award-winning drama, joined by new cast member Kate Hudson in her first lead role for a television series. In the new season, investigative reporter-turned-true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test. In addition to Hudson, joining the sophomore season are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge and Mychala Faith Lee. Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman and Katherine LaNasa.
Reminiscence
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
In this action thriller, Hugh Jackman stars as a scientist who uses technology to help people return to their past lives to escape a present-day postapocalyptic life. But what’s real is at question as he goes in search of his long-lost love. Think Inception meets The Notebook. Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, Angela Sarafyan and Cliff Curtis also star. Reminiscence is in theaters and on the HBO Max Ad-Free plan, where it will stream for 31 days.
The Chair
Netflix, New Series!
This half-hour dramedy follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh, also an executive producer) as she navigates her new role as the chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university. The series also stars Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse and Everly Carganilla.
The Loud House Movie
Netflix, Original Film!
In this animated movie from Nickelodeon based on the TV series, the titular family goes on their biggest vacation ever. The adventure follows the Loud family to Scotland, where they discover that they are descendants of Scottish royalty. The family quickly indulges in the most wish-fulfilling high-life ever when they discover their ancestral home is a castle. The voice cast from the series reprise their roles in the film, joined by notable new voices including David Tennant, Michelle Gomez, Billy Boyd and Ruth Connell.
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Paramount+, Feature Film Exclusive!
The lovable pooches of the PAW Patrol are on a roll as the animated children’s TV favorites make the leap to their first feature film, which hits theaters and Paramount+ today. When their biggest rival, Humdinger (voice of Ron Pardo), becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, 10-year-old Ryder (newcomer Will Brisbin) and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head-on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, savvy dachshund Liberty (Marsai Martin). Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City. Joining the Patrol in their big-screen adventure are members from the original series’ voice cast along with new vocal contributions from Brisbin, Martin, Iain Armitage, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel.
Jaws
AMC, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Steven Spielberg’s classic, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1975 thriller wasn’t his first feature film, but it was the one that truly put him on the map as a director who could not only artfully helm a film, but also do so to massive popular success. The adaptation of Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel about a rogue great white shark terrorizing a New England beach community ultimately became the first U.S. film to gross over $100 million at the box office, with most of its total coming during a summer release that also served to scare many viewers away from beaches that season. With a terrific cast led by Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw, Spielberg’s film wisely jettisoned superfluous plot elements, and the rather abrupt ending, from Benchley’s novel to pare things down into a merciless and entertaining thriller/sea adventure. It also added elements that really enhanced the horror, as with Quint’s (Shaw) quietly haunting recollection of being aboard the USS Indianapolis, which sticks with a viewer every bit as much as any of the shark attack scenes (this is certainly a case where the movie is a great improvement upon the book). Jaws was the harbinger of a new blockbuster era; its long lines of eager filmgoers, many of whom saw the film multiple times, showed studios that summertime — before then, considered a largely slow time at theaters — could be big business for movies. And it certainly wasn’t the last time that Spielberg’s name would be attached to a summer blockbuster. The young (he was just in his late 20s when he made the film) filmmaker somehow did not receive a Best Director Oscar nomination even though it was his steady creative hand in the midst of technical difficulties that made the film as successfully suspenseful as it is. But the film did win Academy Awards for its sound and editing, and for John Williams’ iconic musical score — the other major factor that has made the movie an influential and enduring thrill ride, and which helped solidify the director and composer as a memorable creative team more often than not in the decades that would come. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NFL Preseason Football: Kansas City at Arizona
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Week 2 of the NFL preseason has the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Secrets in the Mansion
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Brandi arrives at her boyfriend Aaron’s family estate, she is surprised to discover that his father is one of the richest men in the country. But as Brandi falls deeper in love, she begins to suspect that Aaron’s family harbors a deadly secret. Stars Natasha Wilson, Taylor Napier, Houston Rhines and Gina Vitori.
Cold Case Files
A&E, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In its return, the true-crime series tackles the case of Mike Williams, who disappeared in 2000 while duck hunting on Florida’s Lake Seminole. A 911 call from his widow 16 years later helps police find the truth.
The Greatest #AtHome Videos
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Cedric the Entertainer returns as host for Season 2 of this series showcasing the creativity, humor and humanity that have become hallmarks of the next generation of viral home videos.
Love After Lockup: “Secret Cell-Mates”
WE tv, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In this two-hour season finale, Rachel makes a shocking discovery about Doug; Daonte faces Nicolle’s ex and Lisa’s ex-con brother interrogates Stan; Jeff uncovers Anissa’s secret and a wild brawl breaks out; Josh gives Courtney a romantic surprise and Britney’s confession stuns her dad.
American Justice
A&E, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
A&E’s newly reimagined and iconic American Justice looks at recent criminal cases in the United States through the prism of the criminal justice system and from the firsthand perspectives of the prosecutors, defense attorneys, investigators, victims and perpetrators involved. The series dives into significant crimes that were adjudicated within the last few years, from trials that made national headlines to gripping lesser-known cases. Each story reveals how our justice system works and, sometimes, how it doesn’t.