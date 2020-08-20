TV Best Bets for August 20

Alone: “Over the Edge”
History, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
As the competition comes to a close in this three-hour Season 7 finale, the final three participants fight to make it to day 100 and win the million-dollar prize, but brutal conditions, below-zero temperatures, injury and their own mental demons push the survivalists to the edge.
Summer Under the Stars: “William Powell”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary actor William Powell is today’s SUTS subject. Among the highlights is The Thin Man(1934), the first in the series of comedy/mysteries that famously paired Powell with Myrna Loy (and a cute dog named Asta). This Best Picture Oscar nominee also earned Powell a Best Actor nomination. Other Powell classics today include Another Thin Man(1939); his Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance in Life With Father(1947); one of his famed appearances as sleuth Philo Vance, in The Kennel Murder Case(1933); the network premiere of The Senator Was Indiscreet (1947); and more.
The Song — Recorded Live @TGL Farms: “Travis Tritt — ‘It’s a Great Day to Be Alive’”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Country superstar Travis Tritt performs a rare acoustic set in this episode, featuring his hit songs “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” “Anymore” and “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares).”
