TV Best Bets for August 21

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue
VH1, 8pm EST, New Series!
In this six-episode docuseries, cameras follow six legendary drag queens in their professional and personal journeys as they take on Las Vegas in a brand-new “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” residency. The cast includes Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly and iconic queens Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo.
Lucifer
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Tom Ellis returns for a fifth season as the devilish title character of this fantasy drama. The season drops its first batch of episodes today, with the second half to come later. While Season 5 was initially announced as being the series’ last, to the uproar of fans, Netflix relented and renewed for a sixth season that will presumably be its last.
2020 Republican National Convention
Various Networks
The RNC will conduct its official business in Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 21-24, then head to Jacksonville, Fla., Aug. 24-27 for the traditional rallies and celebrations. Donald Trump plans to accept his party’s nomination remotely.
Summer Under the Stars: “Diana Dors”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
British actress/singer Diana Dors (born Diana Mary Fluck) may have initially been simply lumped into the similar “blond bombshell” mold as Marilyn Monroe, but like Monroe, Dors also showed a talent for acting. You can see that in today’s lineup, which marks her first appearance in SUTS, and features just a handful of the many films she made in England and in Hollywood. Highlights include the film noir Good Time Girl (1948); David Lean’s 1948 adaptation of Oliver Twist; the network premiere of The Weak and the Wicked (1954); The Unholy Wife andThe Long Haul (1957); I Married a Woman (1958); the horror anthology From Beyond the Grave (1974); and more.
100 Days Wild
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
In this series that is being described as a sort of “Real Worldhomestead style,” a group of young recruits arrive in the remote Alaskan wilderness to form a new colony that will live solely off of the land. But with only 100 days until winter strikes, they waste no time to gather resources and set off on a critical moose-hunting mission.
Backyard Takeover
HGTV, 10pm EST, New Series!
A familiar face returns to HGTV this summer when seasoned landscape designer Jamie Durie, best known from the network’s popular show The Outdoor Room With Jamie Durie, helps clients transform their neglected and out-of-control backyard spaces into showstopping, personalized outdoor oases.
