TV Best Bets for August 21

A Little Daytime Drama
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
In order to save her daytime soap drama from cancellation, head writer Maggie (Jen Lilley) must convince Darin (Ryan Paevey), fan-favorite actor and her real-life ex-boyfriend, to return to the show. The show’s producer, Alice (Linda Dano), who created the series, wants to retire and hopes to pass the baton to Maggie, if the soap can be salvaged.
Summer Under the Stars: Katharine Hepburn
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary actress Katharine Hepburn is celebrated during today’s Summer Under the Stars lineup on Turner Classic Movies. The lineup offers a nice mix of relatively little known titles like the 1933 drama Christopher Strong, Hepburn’s second feature film, and the period drama A Woman Rebels (1936), as well as more familiar favorites like The Lion in Winter (1968, Best Actress Oscar winner), Alice Adams (1935, Best Actress Oscar nominee), Woman of the Year (1942, Best Actress Oscar nominee), The Rainmaker (1956, Best Actress Oscar nominee), Bringing Up Baby (1938), Adam’s Rib (1949), and more. The day will also feature the 1993 TV special Katharine Hepburn: All About Me, a profile of the actress that earned her a shared Emmy nomination.
Major League Baseball
FS1, beginning at 1pm Live EST
A Saturday afternoon MLB doubleheader on FS1 has the Minnesota Twins at the N.Y. Yankees and the Washington Nationals at the Milwaukee Brewers.
Eden: Untamed Planet: “Patagonia: The Ends of the Earth”
BBC America, 8pm EST
The land known as Patagonia in southern Argentina and Chile seems frozen in time. The new episode “Patagonia: The Ends of the Earth” explores the region’s diverse geography and wildlife.
Vacation House Rules: “Canoe Cabin Retreat”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Nadia’s home in the woods feels less like a getaway and more like a boring suburban home. She brings in contractor Scott McGillivray and designer Debra Salmoni to transform the downtrodden property into a lucrative canoe-themed northern adventure destination.
Say Yes to the Dress
TLC, 8pm EST
In this new episode, Amanda has been obsessing over a Randy Fenoli dress, but will it live up to the hype once it’s on? Kindra’s pastor Mom wants a modest dress, but Kindra has something much sexier in mind. Kelsey’s second dress fitting hits a snag when her belt goes missing!
Stand Up to Cancer
Various Networks, 8pm Live EST
The entertainment community comes together again for this seventh biennial roadblock event airing simultaneously on more than 60 media platforms across the United States and Canada, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and many other networks. As its name implies, the fundraising special is held to support urgently needed research and new treatments for cancer. Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara are cohosts. Visit standuptocancer.org for more info, including where to watch and a list of performers.
Godzilla vs. Kong
HBO, 9pm EST
Ostensibly the sequel to both Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), this 2021 flick finds popcorn pleasures through some (literally) splashy VFX scenes wherein the lizard king makes quick work of warships, earning the ire of the jungle master. There’s some story — involving a sinister corporation and a Kong whisperer anthropologist (Rebecca Hall) — but the real lure is the action between these titans ... until an additional worthy combatant enters the fray. Alexander Skarsga?rd and Millie Bobby Brown costar.
Destination Fear: “Greene County Almshouse”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Fed up with Tanner and Dakota’s experiments, Chelsea picks a revenge location unlike any other. The dark, untapped energy of this Pennsylvania poorhouse is overwhelming, and it forces the team to make a stunning decision to save their sanity.