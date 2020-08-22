 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV Best Bets for August 22

TV Best Bets for August 22

Scarlet Macaw in flight, Manu River, Peru - Earthflight _ Season 1, Episode 4 - Photo Credit: John Downer/BBCA

 John Downer/BBCA
Earthflight: “South America”

BBC America, 8pm EST

This episode gives a bird’s-eye view of South America as condors soar along the Andes, scarlet macaws explore the heart of the Amazon, and hummingbirds and vultures see the continent’s greatest sights. It’s a journey that includes Machu Picchu, the Nazca Lines, and the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Santiago.

Summer Under the Stars: “Natalie Wood”

TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!

Though she died tragically young at age 43, Natalie Wood is still remembered as a Hollywood icon thanks to the notable film work she did within her short life, some of which airs during today’s SUTS lineup. The day begins with Wood’s final film appearance, in the intriguing 1983 sci-fi film Brainstorm. Also included is her Best Supporting Actress Oscar-nominated role in the classic teen drama Rebel Without a Cause(1955); her Best Actress Oscar-nominated role in 1963’s romantic comedy Love With the Proper Stranger; the musical Gypsy(1962); the romantic comedy Sex and the Single Girl(1964); and more.

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover

NBCSN, 4pm Live EST

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Monster Mile” at Dover International Speedway for the first of two 311-mile races at the track. The second race is Sunday afternoon on NBCSN.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News