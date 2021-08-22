TV Best Bets for August 22

Chapelwaite
EPIX, 10pm EST, New Series!
Oscar winner Adrien Brody (also an executive producer) and Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) lead this effectively grim and gothic 10-episode adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot.” Set in the 1850s, the story follows Capt. Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine, after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.
Summer Under the Stars: Tyrone Power
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Tyrone Power, the actor famous for starring in a number of swashbucklers during Hollywood’s golden age, is the focus of today’s Summer Under the Stars on Turner Classic Movies. Some of those action classics will be on hand during the lineup, including The Mark of Zorro (1940) and the network premiere of The Black Rose (1950). Power’s work across other genres will also be featured in movies such as the historical drama Marie Antoinette (1938), John Ford’s biographical comedy/drama The Long Gray Line (1955), the Agatha Christie courtroom thriller Witness for the Prosecution (1957, Powers’ last completed film), the romantic bullfighter drama Blood and Sand (1941) and others.
NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400
NBCSN, 3pm Live EST
The penultimate race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season has top drivers Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and others competing for 200 laps around Michigan International Speedway’s two-mile D-shaped oval.
MLB Little League Classic: Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
The Cleveland Indians and the L.A. Angels play in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Love Upstream
UPtv, 7pm EST
For her next book, a jilted relationship expert (Kimberly-Sue Murray) wants to learn how to survive in the wild as a city girl. Cue one-on-one lessons with a hunky guide (a bearded Steve Lund) in Minnesota and lots of canoeing.
NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½
HBO, 8pm; also streaming on HBO Max EST, New Series!
Spike Lee produced and directed this four-part docuseries that presents a rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century, weaving together the stories, memories and insights of those who were eyewitnesses to the city’s greatest challenges from Sept. 11, 2001, to the present.
Hitler’s Secret Bomb
Science Channel, 8pm EST
Did Nazi uranium make it to Japan in the final days of World War II? Were the Axis powers closer to an atomic bomb than we think? In this stylized two-hour special, drama unfolds as experts shed new light on the hardships and challenges of a war-torn, pre-nuclear world.
The Walking Dead: “Acheron: Part I”
AMC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The 24-episode final season begins tonight. AMC is breaking the episodes into three parts, where eight episodes will play out this year, and the remaining 16 next year. The series picks up where it left off, where the group returns to Alexandria after a critical food mission, only to realize it isn’t enough. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don’t, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, Eugene, Princess and the others captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.
History of the Sitcom: “Escaping Reality”
CNN, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Sitcoms have long been the ultimate comedy comfort food, but what sitcoms offer escape from — and what they offer escape to — reveals a lot about the state of the American mind, and the state of the sitcom form itself.
Buddy vs. Duff: “High Seas and High Stakes”
Food Network, 9pm EST
Dueling bakers Buddy “Cake Boss” Valastro and Duff Goldman hit the ovens on the reality competition series to produce masterful cakes worthy of the seven seas in a pirate-themed challenge that’s sure to go straight to the booty. Loser walks the plank!
Godfather of Harlem: “Bonanno Split”
EPIX, 9pm EST
Bumpy (Forest Whitaker) must protect the Italian mob when Joseph Bonanno (Chazz Palminteri) decides to abolish the Commission; Capt. Omar takes his campaign against Malcolm X to a new level.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
While on a “pre-honeymoon” getaway, Aurora (Candace Cameron Bure) and Nick (Niall Matter) discover a body, and as they get closer to finding out what really happened, danger knocks on their doorstep. Also stars Marilu Henner.
Heels: “Dusty Finish”
Starz, 9pm EST
As the wrestlers at the DWL worry about the fallout from the previous show, Jack (Stephen Amell) struggles with what direction to take the narrative and the league, especially after an enticing offer from the FWD’s Charlie Gully. After Ace’s (Alexander Ludwig) humiliating breakdown in the ring, he goes into a tailspin, causing Jack and Crystal (Kelli Berglund) to scour Duffy before Ace does anything too regrettable.
The Osbournes Want to Believe: “Lost in Space”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Jack takes Sharon and Ozzy on a journey that is out of this world as he tries to convince them that cats can see ghosts and Canada has its own Loch Ness Monster. Plus, the Osbournes dust off their tinfoil hats to debate the 1969 moon landing. Another new episode follows.
Dead Pixels: “Flanks/Yams”
The CW, 9:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Daisy (guest star Rose Matafeo) is finally coming to visit, and Nicky’s (Will Merrick) got big plans for their date night. Meanwhile, Meg (Alexa Davies) has rebooted an old version of Kingdom Scrolls that the three of them can play together. What could possibly go wrong?
Talking Dead
AMC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Chris Hardwick returns to discuss and dissect what went down on each new episode of The Walking Dead.
Bare Hands Rescue
Animal Planet, 10pm EST
Michael “Bare Hands” Beran, owner of Wildlife Command Center (WCC) in St. Louis, is the focus of this pilot special for his own show. Encouraging viewers to learn about urban wildlife, this program follows Beran and the WCC team as they deal with such native fauna as brown bats, raccoons, Eastern gray squirrels, magpies, beavers, coyotes, rattlesnakes and skunks.
Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury: “Capital for All and None”
CNN, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Israel and its Arab neighbors are at war again on the streets of the Old City itself. While Israel emerges victorious, its control on territory earmarked for a Palestinian state creates the dilemma plaguing the Holy Land to this day.
The Machines That Built America: Snack Sized
History, 10pm EST, New Series!
This docuseries blends dramatic reenactments with archival footage to reveal the surprising stories and rivalries behind the groundbreaking innovations that turned America into a superpower. In the series premiere episode, “Car Wars,” find out how what began as the brainchild of a carriage company magnate eventually brought the world sports cars, giant SUVs and futuristic hybrid vehicles. This is followed by another new episode, “The Wild Ones.”
Forensic Files II
HLN, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 2 of the reimagined popular true crime series concludes with two back-to-back half-hour episodes.
Work in Progress
Showtime, 11pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the comedy cocreated by and starring Chicago improv mainstay Abby McEnany will pick up from the previous chapter, with Abby (McEnany) coping with her break from Chris (Theo Germaine) and adjusting to life with best-friend-turned-roommate Campbell (Celeste Pechous).