TV Best Bets for August 23

Summer Under the Stars: “Olivia de Havilland”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ SUTS salute today is to the late, legendary actress Olivia de Havilland, who passed away July 26 at age 104. The long-lived icon of the classic movie era will be remembered in a 24-hour lineup of some of her most notable films, including her Best Supporting Actress-nominated role in 1939’s Gone With the Wind, and her Best Actress-winning roles in To Each His Own(1946) and The Heiress(1949). The day will also feature Captain Blood(1935), Dodge City(1939), The Adventures of Robin Hood(1939) and many other classics.
NTT IndyCar Series: Indianapolis 500
NBC, 1pm Live EST
Postponed from May, the famed Indianapolis 500 is run today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as NTT IndyCar Series stars Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden, Will Power and others compete on the 2.5-mile oval.
NASCAR Cup Series: Drydene 311
NBCSN, 4pm Live EST
Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and other NASCAR Cup Series stars race for 311 miles around Dover International Speedway’s “Monster Mile” in the Drydene 311.
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards
BET, 6pm EST
Like many productions nowadays, this long-running celebration of gospel music is moving to a virtual presentation this year, which will also be simulcast by BET. Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne cohost.
Major League Baseball: Philadelphia at Atlanta
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
ASunday Night Baseballmatchup between NL East foes has the Philadelphia Phillies at the Atlanta Braves.
ABC News Interview With Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris
ABC, 8pm EST
The Democratic side of the presidential ticket, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, sit down with David Muir and Robin Roberts of ABC News for their first joint interview.
Sunday Best: “The Finale”
BET, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 10 of the gospel singing competition series crowns its winner tonight.
Alaskan Bush People
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 12 of the reality series, the Brown Family “Wolfpack” faces the biggest challenge of their lives — in subzero temperatures — to complete the clan’s dream cabin on the mountain before spring. It’s a race against time as the Browns attempt to build the centerpiece to their growing ranch during the worst winter conditions since leaving Alaska. As the family struggles to protect itself, its animals and critical infrastructure from the extreme freeze, a new member enters the family as brother Gabe welcomes his first child to the wilderness.
Renovation Island: Bryan and Sarah Tell All
HGTV, 8pm EST
This 90-minute special takes a fun look back at the Baeumler family’s big adventure in the Bahamas, where they’ve been documenting their efforts in restoring a beachfront resort.
Ruthless Realtor
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Annie and Ralph Savage move into their dream home, their happiness is interrupted by their off-kilter realtor, Meg, who shows up at their home frequently unannounced and is obsessed with their relationship. As Annie and Ralph become increasingly uncomfortable with Meg’s behavior, they push her away, but Meg refuses to go quietly, claiming someone is out to kill the Savages. Stars Christie Burson, Lily Anne Harrison, Brian Ames and Alexandra Peters.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Marlon Brando”
REELZChannel, 8pm EST
On July 1, 2004, at the age of 80, legendary actor Marlon Brando died. The cause of death on his death certificate was stated as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare respiratory disease that results in a scarring and stiffening of the lungs that is often associated with breathing harmful toxins. He was also diagnosed with congestive heart failure, obesity, diabetes and an enlarged liver, indicating the presence of cancer. Using firsthand testimonies and written accounts, medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter investigates to what extent these conditions contributed to the disease that eventually killed Brando.
Expedition to the Edge
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!, Yellowstone, Paramount Network, 9pm, Season Finale!
In 2018, Capt. Clemens Gabriel, along with his family — including daughters aged 5 and 6 — and a group of modern-day explorers, set out on the adventure of a lifetime. They would journey through the Northwest Passage — one of the most dangerous nautical sea routes in the world, located between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans through the Arctic. Many have attempted the trek, but very few have succeeded. This series follows Clemens and his ragtag group of family and friends as they learn the price of adventure when their voyage unravels into a life-or-death crisis forcing all hands on deck.Season 3 in the saga of rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family wraps up tonight. The series has been renewed for a fourth season.
Endeavour: “Zenana”
PBS, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
When Morse investigates an apparent freak accident at Lady Matilda’s College, he uncovers a potential link between a series of incidents across Oxford. Despite Thursday’s skepticism, Morse becomes convinced the accidents are the result of foul play.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Debbie Reynolds”
REELZChannel, 9pm EST
On Dec. 28, 2016, the world was shocked and saddened when actress Debbie Reynolds died just one day after the death of her daughter, actress and writer Carrie Fisher. Did the shock of Fisher’s death play a part or was it just a tragic coincidence? Reynolds rose to fame in the 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain. Over the next six decades, she starred in more than 40 movies, including How the West Was Won, The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Tammy and the Bachelor. Despite career success, her personal life was plagued with difficulties. There was much speculation that Reynolds died of a broken heart after her daughter’s passing, but the official cause of death given was a stroke. Medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter’s investigation builds a picture of her overall health to help viewers understand how and why Reynolds died.
NOS4A2
AMC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The Season 2 finale finds Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) making her final stand against Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Meanwhile, Lou (Jonathan Langdon) and Tabitha (Ashley Romans) solve a Christmasland riddle, and Millie Manx (Mattea Conforti) wrestles with regret.
