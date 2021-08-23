TV Best Bets for August 23

The Ultimate Surfer
ABC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Fourteen up-and-coming surfers train and live together at the World Surf League’s (WSL) state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, powered by Kelly Slater’s human-made wave technology, in the hope of winning $100,000 and the opportunity to compete on the WSL Championship Tour. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts the surf competition series with sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the iconic voice of professional surfing Joe Turpel serving as commentators. Eleven-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater is the lead consultant and also serves as a special correspondent on the series premiere.
Celebrity IOU: Joyride
discovery+, New Series!
Master mechanic Ant Anstead and car guru Cristy Lee team up with celebrities to create automotive masterpieces for someone special in their lives. In each episode, viewers will hear the inspiring story behind the star’s relationship with the person and the reasons why they are so deserving of a one-of-a-kind car transformation. The first episode features actress Renée Zellweger.
Generation Growth
discovery+
This film looks at how Stephen Ritz, a Bronx educator, is using an indoor gardening curriculum that allows children in low-income areas to grow vegetables in the classroom to help them eat better, become more engaged with school and get pathways to jobs.
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
Netflix, Original Film!
The world of The Witcher expands in this 2D anime film that explores a powerful new threat.
Born for Business
Peacock, New Series!
This 10-episode docuseries (all episodes available today) chronicles the lives of four entrepreneurs with disabilities.
Summer Under the Stars: Eve Arden
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ first Summer Under the Stars lineup devoted to famed actress Eve Arden kicks off with the fourth of the many feature films she made over her six-decade career, 1937’s Stage Door. Other highlights today include Mildred Pierce (1945), featuring Arden in a Best Supporting Actress Oscar-nominated role; Our Miss Brooks, the 1956 feature film based on the 1952-56 TV sitcom that earned her an Emmy; the 1950 musical Tea for Two; the legendary 1959 courtroom drama Anatomy of a Murder; and more.
I May Destroy You
HBO2, 4pm EST
In honor of the powerful 2020 series’ nine Emmy nominations, you can binge all 12 episodes today. Michaela Coel — who earned nods for acting, writing and directing — stars as a scribe piecing together the traumatic events of her night out and sexual assault in London.
Roswell, New Mexico: “Killing Me Softly With His Song”
The CW, 8pm EST
Liz (Jeanine Mason) makes the choice to lie to Heath (guest star Steven Krueger). Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Rosa (Amber Midthunder) stand up to Jordan (guest star Michael Grant Terry); meanwhile, Isobel (Lily Cowles) does some digging into Jones (Nathan Dean).
NFL Preseason Football: Jacksonville at New Orleans
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
The Jacksonville Jaguars, with new head coach Urban Meyer and No. 1 draft pick QB Trevor Lawrence, are at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to face the Saints in a Week 2 preseason game on ESPN.
Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “Swiping Right”
FOX, 8pm EST
The chefs jump back into the dating game on hkchefsonly.com, hoping to swipe right on the perfect match of ingredients for their dish in the new episode “Swiping Right.”
American Ninja Warrior: “Semifinals
NBC, 8pmThe semifinals in Los Angeles come to a close with a Split Decision course that forces hopefuls to pick between upper- and lower-body obstacles. Then, the top two jocks take on the Power Tower for a shot at winning the coveted Safety Pass.
HouseBroken: “Who’s a Bad Girl?”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Who’s a Bad Girl?,” Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) is excited to mentor the neighbor’s new puppy, but when it’s clear the puppy prefers Chief (voice of Nat Faxon), Honey is left feeling lonelier than ever.
Cheap Old Houses
HGTV, 9pm EST
Viral Instagrammers Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein explore more diamonds in the rough with back-to-back episodes. In “Monster Midwest Mansions,” bigger is better as the Finkelsteins fall for the ornate ceilings and rich woodwork in an 1800s mansion. Then, they visit a 1902 schoolhouse with limitless possibilities and save the best for last with a lovingly saved 1800s manor. In the second episode, “Playful Indiana Victorians,” they stop at an 1890s Queen Anne with some subtle surprises, explore an 1870s Italianate with lots of potential and tour one of the most remarkable saved Victorian homes they’ve seen.
Love & Hip Hop: Miami
VH1, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 4 of the reality series finds its larger-than-life cast of iconic series veterans and heavy-hitting newcomers seizing the moment to represent, reinvent and push the industry envelope. “Bugatti” rapper Ace Hood and his wife, Shelah Marie, join the cast this season, alongside rapper and podcast star Noreaga and his wife, Neri, as well as Haitian “Queen of Kompa Music” Florence El Luche. Returning cast members include Trina, Trick Daddy, Amara La Negra and Sukihana.
Duncanville: “Jurannie Park”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) is suspended from her job and bonds with a group of birds that ends up invading her home in the new episode “Jurannie Park.”
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Ho Chi Minh City”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Adventurous eater Andrew Zimmern visits Vietnam’s culinary hot spot Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon) to sample its offerings, including fresh shrimp soup, crunchy spring rolls and, of course, the local street food favorite, slimy yet yummy snails.
Monster Garage: “The Sailboat Sleeper”
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST
Gearhead Jesse James is back, and this week, he’s tasked five builders with transforming a sailboat intoa 1,000-horsepower speed demon. If the team succeeds, they earn $5,000 worth of tools. If not, James blows up their creation.
The Wall: “Mikail and Shakira”
NBC, 10pm EST
Mikail, a FedEx driver in Georgia, and his sister Shakira, an award-winning ICU nurse in North Carolina, both enjoy helping the community. Mikail recently went viral for helping a young boy get his skateboard to his idol, Tony Hawk. With the all new Free Fall +, these siblings will build up their bank in hopes of walking away with life-changing money.
Mystery Road
Ovation, 1am (late-night) EST
Emmy winner Judy Davis (Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows) in a cop’s uniform is reason enough to tune into Season 1 of this visually striking, six-part 2018 mystery from Australia, which has been likened to a Fargo in the Outback. It’s not quite that quirky, but Davis is riveting as ever as Sgt. Emma James, who’s not exactly welcoming when a gruff Aboriginal detective (Aaron Pedersen) descends on her rural, scenic outpost to investigate the disappearance of two young farm workers, unearthing unpleasant undercurrents involving local crime.