TV Best Bets for August 24

Supergirl: “Welcome Back, Kara”
The CW, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Now that Superman & Lois’ Man of Steel has wrapped his first season, Kryptonian cousin Kara (Melissa Benoist) is flying back into action to conclude her sixth and final season. The show went on hiatus in May to accommodate COVID-related delays on S&L, right as Kara was being freed from months in the hellish Phantom Zone prison. Kara reunited with her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr), while in captivity and he too was saved during the rescue mission led by Kara’s human sister Alex (Chyler Leigh). Now, it’s up to the daughter to teach the dad how to fit in on Earth. “He doesn’t do it well,” Benoist says with a laugh. “Jason is fantastic and that’s a lovely story we get to explore.” They’d better enjoy the time, because while things seem peaceful now in National City, Benoist hints that “there’s a massive threat on the horizon that is [connected] with the Phantom Zone.” And, she adds, “I would never discount the possibility of Lex Luther’s [Jon Cryer] return ... wink, wink.”
Untold: “Caitlyn Jenner”
Netflix
Directed by Crystal Moselle and told with an extraordinary collection of never-before-seen archival footage, including reels of newly discovered Olympic footage and home videos from the Jenner family, this film finds Caitlyn Jenner tracing her life with new insight, from winning gold at the 1976 Summer Olympics, to making the decision to transition, to her relationship with her children and more.
Summer Under the Stars: Maurice Chevalier
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
French cabaret singer and actor Maurice Chevalier makes his Summer Under the Stars debut today. Chevalier had success onstage in France and then on Broadway before heading to Hollywood and the film industry in 1928. By 1929, he had already received his first Best Actor Oscar nomination, in the musical comedy The Love Parade, just the second film he made in America. That film airs during today’s lineup along with other tune-filled classics like Gigi (1958), the musical romantic comedy costarring Leslie Caron and Louis Jourdan, in which Chevalier famously introduced the song “Thank Heaven for Little Girls”; Can-Can (1960), costarring Frank Sinatra, Shirley MacLaine and Jourdan; Fanny (1961), also starring Caron; Love Me Tonight (1932), with Charles Ruggles and Jeanette MacDonald; and more.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony
NBCSN, 7am Live (re-airs 7pm) EST
Tokyo, host of the recently concluded 2020 Summer Olympic Games, welcomes more of the world’s elite athletes as the 2020 Paralympic Games get underway with the opening ceremony. Over 4,000 athletes from more than 150 nations are expected to compete in 540 events across 22 sports during the Games, which take place from Aug. 25-Sept. 5. The United States claimed 115 medals at the 2016 Rio Paralympics — including 40 gold — and Team USA hopes to achieve similar results in Tokyo.
Deadliest Catch: “Winter’s Gambit”
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
If you love Arctic storm episodes, don’t miss this week. While the Bering Sea takes a beating, Capt. Johnathan Hillstrand stares down 30-foot waves and Capt. Keith Colburn makes a risky move to save his pots.
LEGO Masters: “Land & Sea”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Land & Sea,” the remaining five duos are split into individual challenges, with five digging in to build land creatures while their partners dive for creations inspired by the sea.
America’s Got Talent: “Quarterfinals 3”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The quarterfinals of the hit talent competition series continue. Live results will air tomorrow.
Fantasy Island: “Quantum Entanglement”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Quantum Entanglement,” flamboyant, eccentric Eileen (guest star Debbi Morgan) wants to spend time with her estranged daughter and her family, but they refuse to see her.
David Makes Man
OWN, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
As the drama wraps its second season, David (Kwame Patterson) ends his dealings with crafty real estate developer Joe Padilla (Tony Plana) and shares a meaningful moment with someone close to him — his younger self (Akili McDowell).
The Ultimate Surfer: “Caught Up in Chick Drama”
ABC, 10pm EST
Alliances and friendships are put to the test as the 12 remaining contestants vie for the title of The Ultimate Surfer. With the help of big wave surfer Billy Kemper, the surfers compete in a Breathhold Buoy Race and show off their backside in this week’s Wave Challenge.
Motherland: Fort Salem
Freeform, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The legendary witch hunters known as the Camarilla attack their enemy’s home base, Fort Salem. As a result, witch pals Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) and Tally (Jessica Sutton) and their allies are forced to take actions that could drastically change their world.
Man vs. History
History, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 1 finale, “Secret History of the Bowie Knife,” host Bil Lepp separates fact from fiction surrounding the legendary Bowie knife, attempts to outshoot Abraham Lincoln and unloads the Colt .45 origin story.
Capital One College Bowl: Semifinals 1”
NBC, 10pm EST
Columbia and Auburn go head-to-head in the Peyton Manning-hosted quiz show’s first semifinal matchup. The winner secures a spot in Sept. 7’s championship.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 10pm Live EST
The first day of competition gets underway, and NBCSN offers live coverage of swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and cycling events.
Welcome to Plathville
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Tensions continue to rise, marriages are tested and new love is blossoming in this all-new season. Last season the Plath family splintered into three separate households: Barry, Kim and their younger kids; Ethan and wife Olivia; and now, Micah and Moriah, teens who also have left the nest. This season, the older kids are still on their own journey to self-discovery, but while some Plaths want to make amends with their parents and continue to see their siblings, that’s not the case for everyone.
Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail: “White Savior”
TBS, 10:30pm EST
Benny (Steve Buscemi) tries to become a hero to a Native American tribe.