TV Best Bets for August 24

Botched
E!, 9pm EST
OK, we had to leave out the episode title, but it involved pepperoni and a breast, as a patient with large areolas wants to make them smaller. Tonight finds Dr. Paul Nassif using a groundbreaking technique to rebuild a patient’s nose after her tip turned black and died. And Dr. Terry Dubrow calms a patient who’s terrified of going under the knife a fifth time.
Summer Under the Stars: “George Raft”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Actor George Raft is making his first appearance as the focus of a SUTS day. Raft is recognizable from his roles in many gangster/crime drama/film noir films, so it makes sense that several of those show up on today’s lineup. You can watch Raft portraying the main thug in Billy Wilder’s comedy classic Some Like It Hot(1959), which also stars Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe. Raft will also be featured in They Drive by Night(1940), Johnny Angel(1945), Red Light (1949), the network premieres of Loan Shark(1952) and I’ll Get You(1953), and other films.
Love Island
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return with an all-new cast of Islanders for Season 2, filmed inside a “bubble” at a Las Vegas hotel. Love Islandfeatures a group of singles who come together in a stunning setting, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and relationships.
American Ninja Warrior: “Cincinnati City Qualifiers”
NBC, 8pm EST
The competition heads to Cincinnati for the final City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Sling Shot, which is new to the course this year.
Below Deck Mediterranean: “Welcome Back”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Down a stew in the wake of Hannah’s departure, Bugsy fights to keep the interior afloat with a skeptical Jess by her side. Malia struggles to manage a frustrated deck team, while helping Tom navigate his first charter. Finally, the interior team is relieved when a new second stew arrives onboard.
Into the Unknown: “The Night Marchers”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST
According to ancient Hawaiian legend, the Night Marchers are the ghosts of long-dead warriors who rise on the darkest nights of the year to march in a terrifying procession through the islands. Facing his deepest fears, Cliff Simon is determined to encounter this bone-chilling phenomenon himself as he arrives on the Big Island a few days before the dark moon.
