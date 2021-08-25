TV Best Bets for August 25

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Netflix, New Series!
This Norwegian vampire dramedy begins when Live Hallangen (Kathrine Thorborg Johansen) is declared dead. Hours later, she suddenly wakes up on the forensic table, and a dark, insatiable hunger has awoken in her. Meanwhile, her brother Odd (Elias Holmsen Sørensen) tries to keep the family-driven funeral home afloat, but the stagnant death rate in the small Norwegian town of Skarnes makes it impossible. Live has to learn to control her dangerous new nature and decide if she is willing to sacrifice people’s lives for her own survival, which ironically goes hand-in-hand with the survival of the family business.
The Program: Prison Detox
discovery+, New Series!
This series goes behind bars and behind the scenes for a firsthand look at how one small town is handling the worst drug epidemic in American history and turning the tables on the justice system. The staff of the Sevier County, Arkansas, jail piloted a revolutionary program to save its community, which has been devastated by drug addiction. “The Program” offers qualified inmates — called trustees once they are accepted — the chance to walk free if they graduate from an unprecedented three-month drug rehabilitation program.
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Netflix
This documentary presents the never-before-seen story behind prolific landscape artist and host of The Joy of Painting Bob Ross.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 3am Live; coverage re-airs on Olympic Channel at 3pm EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes wheelchair rugby, cycling (track) and swimming events.
Summer Under the Stars: Jane Wyman
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Talented dancer, singer and actress Sarah Jane Mayfield — better known as Jane Wyman — is celebrated today in Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars marathon. Two of the actress’ especially acclaimed performances will air today, as seen in her Best Actress Oscar-winning turn in Johnny Belinda (1948) and her Best Actress Oscar-nominated role in The Yearling (1946). Also today, enjoy Brother Rat (1938), the comedy/drama on the set of which Wyman met her third husband, Ronald Reagan; the 1950 Hitchcock thriller Stage Fright; the Western Bad Men of Missouri (1941); the drama So Big (1953); and plenty more Wyman classics.
Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs”
The CW, 8pm EST
While helping Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his PTSD, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to confront his own past trauma in the Army. To find the Lonely Highway killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) come up with a way to lure truckers to Pop’s. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) gives Reggie (Charles Melton) a shot to prove her wrong.
MasterChef: Legends
FOX, 8pm EST
MasterChef: Legends continues with two new episodes tonight. Dominique Crenn presents the cooks with a brand new team challenge in “Dominique Crenn — The Wall.” Then, chef Niki Nakayama gives the cooks a taste of Japan in “Niki Nakayama — Kaiseki.”
America’s Got Talent: “Quarterfinals Results 3”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Find out who among last night’s contestants advanced in the talent competition series.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 8pm Live EST
Seven hours of live coverage includes swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and cycling events.
The $100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm EST
In this new episode, actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer faces off against actor Luke Kirby followed by actress and singer Ashanti and singer Clay Aiken.
CMT Giants: Charley Pride
CMT, 9pm EST
Country music’s first Black superstar, who died in December of complications from COVID-19, receives a worthy 90-minute tribute, with fellow icons George Strait, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson on the list of performers. Their songs: “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone,” “When I Stop Leaving (I’ll Be Gone)” and “Where Do I Put Her Memory.”
Counting Cars
History, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Danny “The Count” Koker and the crew at his car shop are back for Season 10. In the season premiere episode, “Alice Cooper Returns,” the rock icon — who left his prized 1963 Studebaker Avanti in the hands of the Count’s Kustoms crew to receive their special treatment — comes back for the reveal. Will he like the epic upgrade?
Family Game Fight!: “The Life Savers vs. the A+ Team”
NBC, 9pm EST
Hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are “adopted” into a family of four to compete in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. The competing families play Helium Hoops, Air Heads, Between the Sheets, Pie Rollers and Nosy Neighbors. The winning family moves on to play Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000.
John Ritter: Superstar
ABC, 10pm EST
Family, friends and costars (including son Jason Ritter, Suzanne Somers and Bryan Cranston) recount the singular gifts that made the late Three’s Company Emmy winner universally adored.
American Horror Story: Double Feature
FX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The 10th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s horror anthology series is called Double Feature and begins tonight with the premiere episode “Cape Fear.” Among the cast this season are Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe, Macaulay Culkin and Neal McDonough.
Archer
FXX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
FXX’s animated spy comedy Archer returns for an eight-episode 12th season with two episodes tonight. This season, Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA?
Counting Cars: Under the Hood
History, 10pm EST, New Series!
Danny “The Count” Koker and his crew as seen in Counting Cars also headline this spinoff series. In the premiere, “Corvette Kings,” Corvettes take center stage when the team spots one of Danny’s favorite cars on the road. Will Danny and his crew be able to make a deal on these classic beauties? This is followed by another half-hour episode, “Cadillac Men,” in which the crew is tasked with restoring two Cadillacs — a 1962 Caddy and a 1969 deVille. But will the high price of bringing these classics back to life be too much for the guys to handle?