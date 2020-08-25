 Skip to main content
TV Best Bets for August 25

Dead Pixels -- "Tanadaal" -- Image Number: DDX102_0001 -- Pictured: Alexa Davies as Meg -- Mr Whisper/Channel4 2107 Reserved. -- ©Mr Whisper/Channel4 2107

 Mr Whisper
The CW, 8pm EST

When Vince Vaughn is cast as their favorite Kingdom Scrolls character, Meg (Alexa Davies) and Nicky (Will Merrick) stage a major protest. Russell (David Mumeni) befriends another gamer and quickly learns why meeting IRL isn’t a good idea.

Summer Under the Stars: “Anne Shirley”

TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!

The film career of first-time SUTS honoree Anne Shirley lasted a little over 20 years, from her first film at age 4 to her final appearance in a film in her late 20s before leaving the acting profession. But Shirley encompassed a lot during those years, and you can see a good sampling of her work in today’s film lineup, including her Best Supporting Actress Oscar-nominated performance in Stella Dallas(1937); the network premiere of John Ford’s Steamboat Round the Bend(1935); Anne of Green Gables(1934; yes, she plays the main character, named Anne Shirley); and Shirley’s final film role in the 1944 film noir classic Murder, My Sweet.

America’s Got Talent: “Live Show 3”

NBC, 8pm Live EST

Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 performers compete for America’s vote and a $1 million prize as judging is turned over to the viewing audience.

