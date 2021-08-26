TV Best Bets for August 26

Mosquito State
Shudder, Exclusive Film Premiere!
Isolated in his austere penthouse overlooking Central Park, an obsessive Wall Street data analyst sees ominous patterns: His computer models are behaving erratically, as are the swarms of mosquitos breeding in his apartment — an infestation that attends his psychological meltdown. An official selection of the 2020 Venice Film Festival, this psycho-thriller won the award for Best Cinematography there. “Mosquito State is a masterful allegory for the 2007 financial crisis,” says Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder. “[It’s] Wall Street meets The Fly and serves as the perfect ending to Shudder’s ‘Summer of Chills.’”
Lily Topples the World
discovery+
This film that was a Grand Jury Award winner for Documentary Feature at this year’s SXSW Film Festival follows young sensation Lily Hevesh, the world’s most acclaimed domino toppler and the only woman in her field, as she rises as an artist and role model. Filmed for over three years across countless cities and featuring appearances by Jimmy Fallon, Katy Perry, Will Smith and a steady stream of Gen-Z creators, the documentary is a coming-of-age story cloaked with a unique portrait of an artist.
Edens Zero
Netflix, New Series!
This Japanese anime series based on the manga comic follows Shiki, a young boy who has lived his entire life among the machines and animatronics of an abandoned amusement park. A girl named Rebecca, accompanied by her cat Happy, explores the park and is the first human contact that Shiki has had in 100 years. When Shiki’s home becomes the center of a robotic rebellion, it becomes too dangerous for him to stay, so he joins Rebecca and Happy in their spaceship as they travel the cosmos.
The Good Fight
Paramount+, Season Finale!
The acclaimed spinoff of The Good Wife concludes its fifth season. Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele and Mandy Patinkin star.
iCarly
Paramount+, Season Finale!
This revival of the fan-favorite former Nickelodeon teen sitcom concludes its first season. Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress star.
Monster in the Shadows
Peacock, New Miniseries!
All three episodes of this true-crime docuseries are available today. It looks at the disappearance of Brittney Wood, which shocked and captivated all of Alabama in 2012. This led to a shocking revelation about Brittney’s family, causing her disappearance to become forgotten in the public eye. Monster in the Shadows explores several theories about what happened to Brittney.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 3am Live; coverage re-airs on Olympic Channel at 3pm EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes swimming, wheelchair basketball, cycling and wheelchair rugby.
Summer Under the Stars: Tony Randall
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
A surprising omission from past Summer Under the Stars lineups on Turner Classic Movies has been actor/comedian/singer Tony Randall, but that is rectified today with a wonderful schedule of his films. Naturally, three of his best-known movies — Pillow Talk (1959), Lover Come Back (1961) and Send Me No Flowers (1964), the romantic comedies in which he famously costarred with Doris Day and Rock Hudson — air today. Also on the bill are Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (1957), the comedy costarring Jayne Mansfield that made Randall a star; The Mating Game (1959), costarring Debbie Reynolds; the last film George Pal directed, 7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964), in which Randall plays seven characters; and more.
Little Women: Atlanta
Lifetime, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
The ladies return for more feistiness in the heat of Atlanta.
My Daughter’s Deadly Date
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When her daughter goes missing after the successful opening of her restaurant, Eve must take matters into her own hands to find out who abducted her daughter. Laurie Fortier and Tu Morrow star.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “PB & J”
NBC, 8pm EST
In the first of tonight’s back- to-back episodes of the cop comedy, Jake (Andy Samberg) “takes an old friend for a ride,” the network teases. We hope that’s code for one more adventure with nemesis Doug Judy (Craig Robinson)!
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “The Set Up”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
When the FBI takes over a high-profile case, Jake (Andy Samberg) keeps digging. Meanwhile, Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) negotiate with O’Sullivan (John C. McGinley) and the police union.
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole
A&E, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
This original documentary series tells the individual stories of previously convicted child offenders sentenced to mandatory life terms without parole who are now seeking resentencing, following a United States Supreme Court ruling. While some may be resentenced to life, others could be immediately released or given a new sentence that makes them eligible for parole. Season 2 chronicles the horrific crimes and emotional impact on family and friends as they grapple with the question of whether these convicted offenders could be released back into their communities.
Christina on the Coast: “Massive Kitchen Makeover”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Christina Haack takes on new clients who recently moved from Colorado to her hometown of Yorba Linda. Along with her partner, James, Christina works with the family to redesign their outdated kitchen and living room.
Making It: “Shed Hack”
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The Season 3 Master Maker is crowned as hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler task everyone with a Making It staple — the Shed Hack. But this time, the Makers get to make a shed into their own personal “happy place.”
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 9pm Live EST
Six hours of live coverage includes track & field, wheelchair rugby, cycling, goalball and wheelchair tennis events.
French Exit
Starz, 9pm EST
Eccentric, snooty, offbeat and off-putting, impulsive — lots of adjectives work for Manhattan heiress Frances Price (Golden Globe-nominated Michelle Pfeiffer), but “broke” is suddenly best. That news sends the longtime widow into a tailspin, and out of the country. With her son (Lucas Hedges) and their unique cat, she heads to Paris, where serious life-reassessment awaits in this quirky dark comedy that gives its star a chance to shine in a tour de force.
The Cube: “Dwyane Wade, Show Me the Ladder!”
TBS, 9pm EST
Two more teams take on the undefeated Cube in the penultimate episode of the season. Will mother-and-daughter duo Shanden and Mae be the first to take $250,000, or will best-friend teachers Sammy and Lucson finally teach the Cube a long-overdue lesson?