TV Best Bets for August 26

Corporate
Comedy Central, 10:30pm EST, Series Finale!
Comedy Central’s workplace comedy comes to an end after three seasons. Find out if Matt (Matt Ingebretson), Jake (Jake Weisman), Grace (Aparna Nancherla) and the rest of the Hampton DeVille office drones can finally climb the corporate ladder.
Summer Under the Stars: “Laurence Olivier”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Renowned stage star Sir Laurence Olivier also became a screen icon, and you can see many of his notable movies in today’s SUTS lineup. The day will, of course, feature some of his legendary Shakespeare films, including his Best Actor Oscar-winning turn in Hamlet(1948; he also received a Best Director nomination) and his Oscar-nominated title role in Henry V(1944). Also shown will be his Best Actor Oscar-nominated performances in Wuthering Heights(1939) and The Entertainer(1960); Pride and Prejudice(1940); That Hamilton Woman(1941); and more.
United We Fall: “Re-Wedding Crashers”
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
On their 10-year anniversary, Bill (Will Sasso) and Jo (Christina Vidal Mitchell) decide to renew their vows, but their overzealous extended family and an approaching snowstorm threaten to ruin the event.
Women in Film Presents: Make It Work!
The CW, 8pm EST
The one-hour variety special, a combination of music, comedy and fun celebrity testimonials, explores the issues and solutions for getting women back to work. Talent confirmed for the special include Malin Akerman, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Rosario Dawson, Beanie Feldstein, Jane Fonda, Jennifer Garner, Elizabeth Gillies, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines, Rita Moreno, Sherri Shepherd, Alfre Woodard and more.
America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
Five acts from last night’s show will move on to the semifinals round of the competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer of the night into the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save by using the America’s Got Talentofficial app or going to nbc.com.
Final 24: “David Koresh”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
This episode uses reenactments and archival footage of the day in April 1993 when the months-long siege by federal authorities on the Branch Davidian cult’s compound in Waco, Texas, led up to 33-year-old cult leader David Koresh being shot and killed — whether it was suicide or Koresh was shot by someone else is still not known.
Who Killed Jessica Carpenter? A Hometown Homicide Mystery
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
In August 2000, 17-year-old Jessica Carpenter was found dead in her Aiken, S.C., home by her own mother. In this two-hour special, local reporters and family members tell the story of a town frozen in terror as police search for a possible serial killer on the loose.
