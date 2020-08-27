 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV Best Bets for August 27

TV Best Bets for August 27

TTHE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Season:12 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney -- (Photo by: Sophy Holland/Bravo)

 Bravo
The Real Housewives of New York City: “No Party Like a Mob Party”

Bravo, 9pm EST

Leah hosts a party for the 15th anniversary of her brand, Married to the Mob. Luann meets with a ghostwriter for her new memoir, and Dorinda celebrates her birthday out on the town with the ladies and John.

Summer Under the Stars: “Claudette Colbert”

TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!

Claudette Colbert is today’s SUTS focus, with a film lineup including her iconic, Oscar-winning performance alongside Clark Gable in Frank Capra’s classic, seminal romantic comedy It Happened One Night(1934). Other highlights: The Egg and I(1947), Drums Along the Mohawk(1939), The Palm Beach Story(1942) and her final feature film, Parrish(1961).

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live EST

Viewers will see either the Philadelphia Phillies at the Washington Nationals or the Oakland A’s at the Texas Rangers for FOX’s regional Thursday MLB primetime game.

The Song — Recorded Live @TGL Farms: “Don McLean — ‘American Pie’”

AXS TV, 8:30pm EST

Influential folk artist Don McLean stops by and performs his classics “American Pie,” “Vincent” and “Castles in the Air.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News