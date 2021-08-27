TV Best Bets for August 27

Self Employed
discovery+, New Series!
Entrepreneur Jonathan Morris travels the country to share the inspirational and new challenges of small-business owners and their journeys to building their dream jobs.
PEN15: “Jacuzzi”
Hulu, New Episode!
A special animated episode of the comedy finds seventh-graders Anna and Maya discovering new crippling insecurities on summer vacation.
He’s All That
Netflix, Original Film!
In this gender-reversed reimagining of the 1999 teen comedy She’s All That, a high school influencer (Addison Rae) accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.
Titletown High
Netflix, New Series!
This unscripted sports series chronicles the on- and off-the-field lives of members of the Valdosta High School football team in Valdosta, Georgia.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 3am Live EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes swimming, track & field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and judo.
Summer Under the Stars: Merle Oberon
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Merle Oberon, born Estelle Merle O’Brien Thompson, is celebrated today in Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars. The Indian-born British actress began her career in British films such as The Private Life of Don Juan and The Scarlet Pimpernel, both 1934 films that will air today. After success across the pond, Oberon found further celebrity when she came to the States to make movies, and several of those will also air today, including The Dark Angel (1935, Best Actress Oscar nominee); The Cowboy and the Lady (1938), a Western romantic comedy costarring Gary Cooper; the 1939 adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic gothic novel Wuthering Heights, costarring Laurence Olivier; the suspenseful World War II drama Berlin Express (1948); Hotel (1967), featuring Oberon’s second-to-last film appearance; and others.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
Olympic Channel, 5:30pm Live EST
Four hours of live coverage includes triathlon and track & field.
Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
Disney Channel, 7:30pm EST
Embracing your inner royal is encouraged in this half-hour musical tribute to the character traits of empowerment, courage and kindness. Expect young Disney stars such as Dara Renee? to perform reimagined renditions of songs including “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2.
Secret Celebrity Re
CBS, 8pmOn this installment of the stars-give-back makeover series, NFL great Boomer Esiason visits his New York hometown to give his former high school football coach upgraded digs.
Burden of Truth: “Spirits in the Material World”
The CW, 8pm EST
Romantic and professional partners Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) are struggling on both fronts as the drama continues its final season. This week, while they deal with the challenges of being new parents, they also find out their legal injunction against the mine has been overturned.
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog
Nat Geo, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Canine behavior expert Cesar Millan’s new series concludes its first season with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. First, in “Tail End of Trauma,” Millan helps a fearful family — who are still holding onto the pain of losing their first dog in a tragic accident — deal with their 2-year-old black lab’s similarly aggressive personality. Later, a 10-year-old girl looks to Millan for help when her emotional support puppy causes more chaos than comfort. Next, in “Hijacked Pack,” Millan works with an Australian cattle dog that has severe separation anxiety, and a blind Lhasa Apso that has almost become too hostile for his owners to provide his needed eye care.
Great Performances: “Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2021”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9:30pm) EST
Enjoy the sounds of the Vienna Philharmonic’s annual summer night concert with pianist Igor Levit under the direction of guest conductor Daniel Harding at Austria’s Schönbrunn Palace.
Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup
WE tv, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
This series follows 10 former inmates and their significant others from the hit series Love After Lockup through their weird and wild journey to survive the real world together. This season, viewers will be shocked to see which couples make it outside the prison walls and commit to their relationships. However, none of it will be easy because they must fight the temptations of the outside world while also learning to adapt to their new normal.
The Proof Is Out There
History, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The investigative series returns with host Tony Harris analyzing the most jaw-dropping and significant UFO footage of the last 70 years — like that 2019 U.S. Navy encounter.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 12am Live (late-night) EST
Coverage includes wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.