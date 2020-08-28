TV Best Bets for August 28

Unknown Origins
Netflix, Original Film!
This Spanish-Argentine coproduction is a thriller set in Madrid, where a serial killer is spreading chaos. Anonymous people with no apparent connection are being murdered and put into scenes imitating the first appearances of the most famous superheroes. Two detectives — with the help of one detective’s son, a lovable nerd who owns a comic book store; and their chief, who is a manga and cosplay lover — try to crack the case.
Summer Under the Stars: “Paul Henreid”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Austrian-born actor Paul Henreid’s iconic appearance as Victor Laszlo in the 1942 classic Casablancawill of course be one of the films featured on his SUTSday today. Also on the lineup are Henreid’s memorable roles in Of Human Bondage(1946), Now, Voyager(1942), the network premiere of For Men Only(1952) and more.
Jurassic Park Marathon
AMC, beginning at 5pm EST
Watch the trio of original films that started our fascination with dinosaurs, beginning with Jurassic Park, followed by The Lost World: Jurassic Parkand finally Jurassic Park III.
Being Reuben: “Pride and Joy/All That Glitters”
The CW, 9pm EST
Reuben is invited by U.K. pop royalty Tulisa to do her makeup for her Manchester Pride show. Back in Cardiff, Vicky attends a speed dating event after Reuben and Coco secretly sign her up. In the second episode, Reuben does a television interview and embraces the chance to send a positive message to other young boys growing up feeling different. After being invited by the cast of the musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” Reuben gets the opportunity to share his experience with the real-life Jamie.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!