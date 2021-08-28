TV Best Bets for August 28

Sweet Pecan Summer
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Amanda (Christine Ko) must work with her ex-boyfriend J.P. (Wes Brown) to sell her favorite aunt’s (Lauren Tom) pecan farm. Putting aside their differences, old feelings start to rekindle and they question their life paths.
Guy: Hawaiian Style
discovery+, New Series!
Guy Fieri and his family explore traditions and foods of the Hawaiian Islands in this four-part series.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 3am Live EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes swimming, track & field, wheelchair basketball and goalball.
Summer Under the Stars: Lee Marvin
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Oscar winner Lee Marvin’s famously distinctive voice and piercing white hair will be heard and seen all over Turner Classic Movies today when the famed actor is celebrated during the network’s Summer Under the Stars. The schedule will include famous titles from Marvin’s heyday of stardom from the mid 1960s through the ’70s, including his Best Actor Oscar-winning performance in the 1965 Western comedy Cat Ballou; another Western, The Professionals (1966); the action-packed war classic The Dirty Dozen (1967); the influential 1967 neo-noir Point Blank; the 1972 Western comedy/drama Pocket Money, costarring Paul Newman and making its TCM premiere; and more. Also featured are some of Marvin’s earlier films from the ’50s, including The Wild One (1953), the seminal biker film led by Marlon Brando, and the 1957 romantic historical drama Raintree County, as well as one of Marvin’s final films, the 1983 mystery/thriller Gorky Park, which is also making its TCM debut.
College Football
FOX & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live EST
The 2021 season doesn’t start in earnest until next week, but fans will get a small taste of college pigskin this Saturday with Nebraska at Illinois on FOX, followed by Hawai’i at UCLA on ESPN.
Major League Baseball
FS1, beginning at 4pm Live EST
FS1’s Saturday MLB doubleheader opens with the Boston Red Sox at Cleveland’s Progressive Field for a meeting with the Indians. Later tonight is an interleague matchup with the San Diego Padres at the L.A. Angels.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
Olympic Channel, 5:30pm Live EST
Seven-and-a-half hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes triathlon, table tennis and rowing.
MLS Soccer: Los Angeles FC vs. L.A. Galaxy
FOX, 7pm Live EST
Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles-based teams, Los Angeles FC and L.A. Galaxy, meet in a rivalry match known as “El Tráfico” tonight at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium.
NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400
NBC, 7pm Live EST
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in primetime on NBC. It’s the final race of the season before the playoffs Round of 16 begins next weekend.
Eden: Untamed Planet
BBC America, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In the season finale episode “Alaska: Last American Frontier,” visit an ice-bound Eden in Southeast Alaska that harbors possibly the richest temperate rainforests in the world.
Columbo: “Death Hits the Jackpot”
Cozi TV, 8pm EST
In this 1991 gem, Rip Torn guest-stars as a two-timing jeweler who murders his nephew (Gary Kroeger) for lottery winnings. Columbo (Peter Falk) must rely on the crime’s only witness: a pet monkey.
Killer Cheer Mom
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
High school junior Riley has moved to a new town with her dad and new stepmom, Amanda. When she decides to try out for the cheer squad, she’s hopeful she can make new friends. The competition’s stiff — there are six girls trying out and only two spots to fill. When several of the cheerleaders are expelled or injured under suspicious circumstances, Riley begins to think that her stepmom may have something to do with it. Stars Denise Richards, Thomas Calabro, Tia Texada, Courtney Fulk, Holly J. Barrett, Jay Jay Warren, Jasmine Putmon, Tristina Lee, Mia Rose Frampton and Arianna Williams.
Say Yes to the Dress: “Ugly Ducklin
TLC, 8pmGown shopping is especially emotional for Chloe, whose second wedding will be her first as the bride after transitioning.
Design Star: Next Gen
HGTV, 9pm EST
In “Welcome to the Hub,” the first of two back-to-back episodes, host Allison Holker Boss welcomes the competitors to the spectacular Design Hub, where they must transform hideous rooms into stylish spaces and also showcase their on-camera talent. Jasmine Roth joins the judges to decide the winner and who’s going home. Then, in “Transformers!,” the seven designers return to their labs to find them wiped clean and sliced in half. They must create an office that transforms into an entertaining space and create a brand-building TikTok video using tips from social media star Stephen “tWitch” Boss.
Destination Fear: “Odd Fellows Home”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Alex has a diabolical plan for revenge that quickly turns to regret once he realizes he has unleashed something terrifying on the team. His location, once home to a mysterious secret society that entombed skeletons in the walls of its buildings, will reveal things to the team about their fear threshold that they may wish they never knew.
Pom Poms and Payback
Lifetime, 10pm EST, Original Film!
When a group of high school cheerleaders are all betrayed by their boyfriends on prom night, they band together to exact revenge, but soon discover that the mysterious Coach Evergreen might actually be the one behind all of their misfortune. Stars Emily Killian, Carrie Schroeder, Shaylaren Hilton, Le’Priesh Roman and Jazlyn Nicolette Sward.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 1am Live (late-night) EST
Seven-and-a-half hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes wheelchair rugby, wheelchair tennis, swimming, track & field and rowing.