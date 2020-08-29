TV Best Bets for August 29

Earthflight: “Asia and Australia”
BBC America, 8pm EST
In this bird’s-eye view of two continents, demoiselle cranes negotiate a dangerous Himalayan pass on their way to India, while high-flying bar-headed geese take the fast track five miles above. Meanwhile, rainbow lorikeets drop in on Sydney and patrol Australia’s Gold Coast; white cockatoos swirl in the thousands in the Australian Outback; swallows and swifts visit China’s Great Wall and Beijing’s Forbidden City; and much more.
Summer Under the Stars: “Eva Marie Saint”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Eva Marie Saint’s Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winning performance alongside Marlon Brando in Elia Kazan’s classic drama On the Waterfront(1954) is just one of several Saint classics airing in her SUTS lineup of films today. The schedule also features Saint alongside Cary Grant in Hitchcock’s North by Northwest(1959), as well as the 1957 dramas A Hatful of RainandRaintree County; The Sandpiper(1965); and more.
Major League Baseball
FOX, beginning at 1pm Live EST
A FOX regional Saturday MLB matinee has either the Atlanta Braves at the Philadelphia Phillies or the Cleveland Indians at the St. Louis Cardinals.
NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400
NBC, 7:30pm Live EST
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway as Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and more stars battle in this primetime race.
Sorority Secrets
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Cassie is thrilled when she’s accepted as a mid-year transfer into an elite sorority, complete with free housing, tuition assistance and a great alumni network. However, when Cassie uncovers that the chapter president and adviser are running an escort service with girls from the sorority, she realizes this “little secret” just might kill her. Stars Brytnee Ratledge, Elisabetta Fantone and Tommi Rose.
