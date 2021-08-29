TV Best Bets for August 29

9/11: One Day in America
Nat Geo, 9pm EST, New Miniseries!
Airing across four consecutive nights, this six-part, seven-hour docuseries chronicles the events of Sept. 11, 2001 — sometimes minute-by-minute — through first-person narratives of the first responders and survivors who were there during the terror attacks that struck New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. Over the course of three years, filmmakers sifted through 951 hours of archival footage, some never seen before, and interviewed 54 people for a total of 235 hours to tell an immersive, comprehensive and chronological story of 9/11. The series will air with limited commercial interruption.
Renovation, Inc.: The Beginning
discovery+, New Series!
Find out how Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, hosts of HGTV’s Renovation, Inc., began their booming home renovation business off the island.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 1am Live EST
Seven and a half hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes the wheelchair rugby final (also streams on Peacock), wheelchair tennis, swimming, track & field and rowing.
Summer Under the Stars: Ingrid Bergman
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Ingrid Bergman was one of the most ethereally beautiful actresses to ever grace the silver screen, with an acting talent every bit as mesmerizing. You’ll see that combo many times today when Bergman is celebrated during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars lineup. The schedule naturally includes plenty of the films she made in Hollywood during the 1940s and ’50s for which she is most remembered — including the classic romantic drama Casablanca (1942), the psychological thriller Gaslight (1944, Best Actress Oscar winner), the alternate-history drama Anastasia (1956, Best Actress Oscar winner), the TCM premiere of the war drama Arch of Triumph (1948) and more. But you’ll also see some of the earlier movies she made in her home country of Sweden, like the dramas Walpurgis Night (1935) and Intermezzo (1936), as well as her final film, 1978’s Autumn Sonata (aka Höstsonaten), which brought her back full circle to her roots in Swedish cinema (teaming with legendary writer/director Ingmar Bergman, no relation) for a dramatic role that earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination. — Jeff Pfeiffer
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBC & Peacock, 12pm & 7pm EST
NBC airs taped highlights of events during its daytime show and hourlong primetime show.
Little League Baseball World Series: Championship Game
ABC, 3pm EST
It’ll be an All-American affair in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
NFL Preseason Football
CBS & NBC, beginning at 4pm Live EST
The final day of the NFL preseason has the Miami Dolphins at the Cincinnati Bengals on CBS, followed by the Cleveland Browns at the Atlanta Falcons in primetime on NBC.
Love’s Match
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
Matchmaker Leah Price (Megan Hutchings) is the owner of a dating website. But when one of her clients still doesn’t find love, Leah reluctantly agrees to allow devilishly handsome rival matchmaker Peter Beckett (Robin Dunne), whose specialty is arranging romantic meet-cutes, to help her. During the challenge to see whose technique rules, they find something they weren’t expecting — a perfect match for themselves.
The Wrong Cheer Captain
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A cheerleader (Alexis Samone) suspects the stone-cold new girl (Sofia Masson) murdered her bestie to become captain. Bonus pom for the eye-candy calculus teacher (Marc Herrmann).
Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm) EST, New Episodes!
Beloved royal historian Lucy Worsley returns with three new episodes that will bring viewers on a journey to sort out fact from fiction about tumultuous times when radicalism and rebellion threatened Europe’s monarchies. From political earthquakes to a “mad” king, from the Tower of London to the streets of Moscow, Worsley reveals that royal history isn’t always what it seems. In tonight’s installment, “Henry VIII’s Reformation,” Worsley investigates the inside story of the English Reformation, including a look at Henry VIII and his famous wives.
90 Day Fiance?: The Other Way
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Two new American singletons, including a Mormon who fell for a Russian woman on a language app, travel to foreign lands to unite with their partners. Plus, four couples from past seasons continue their rocky relationships abroad.
The Chase: “
ABC, 9pm EST
James Holzhauer returns as this week’s Chaser as three new contestants face off against him in this race-against-the-clock quiz show. Do three new players beat the chase — or get caught?
The Walking Dead: “Acheron: Part II”
AMC, 9pm EST
The second episode of Season 11 premieres tonight, where the group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car. Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish. All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind. The motto now is We Keep Going. With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train. Meanwhile, Daryl (Norman Reedus) is in his own intense hellish situation trying to find Dog and finding more than he expected; and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Princess (Paola Lázaro).
Godfather of Harlem
EPIX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 2 finale, “The Harlem Riots,” Bumpy (Forest Whitaker) must fend off rivals to receive the largest dope shipment in New York history, while Harlem explodes into a riot. Meanwhile, Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch) reluctantly agrees to protection from an unusual source.
The Machines That Built America
History, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Today’s home appliance market is worth more than a billion dollars, but 100 years ago, it existed only in the imaginations of a few daring inventors. In “Home Tech Revolution,” find out how, as America began to plug into electric power, a flood of innovation not only changed the industry, but also revolutionized the home, including making housework easier and giving women opportunities to work outside the home.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 9pm Live EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes wheelchair rugby final (re-air), table tennis and wheelchair tennis.
Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
The cast may be top-secret, but we can promise you never-before-heard arrangements of songs from Stephen Schwartz’s beloved musical.
Heels: “Cheap Heat”
Starz, 9pm EST
In an attempt to drum up more heat, Jack (Stephen Amell) enlists the help of wrestling veteran Ricky Rabies, setting Ace (Alexander Ludwig) up with a full house for his comeback match against Bobby Pin. While Jack tries to make amends with his brother, Ace struggles with the fact that his career as a face (hero in wrestling talk) might truly be over.
Animal Kingdom: “Gladiators”
TNT, 9pm EST
People who get close to the Cody crime family tend to end up either in jail or six feet under. So good luck to the new friend Pope (Shawn Hatosy) makes this week on the drama!
To Tell the Truth
ABC, 10pm EST
Saddle up for this week’s episode, which features the founder of Jazzercise, a rocket scientist, a celebrity impersonator agent, a cat lawyer and a horse dentist. Nico Santos, Kate Flannery and Joel McHale make up the celebrity panel.
Chapelwaite: “Memento Mori”
EPIX, 10pm EST
A child in town dies of a mystery illness, and when it is revealed that just before her passing she had identified the supposedly dead Stephen Boone as the one who infected her, hysterical townsfolk demand that Charles (Adrien Brody) dig up his cousin’s grave. Charles refuses, but later, in private, he does open the grave and is shocked by what he finds.
Dog: Impossible
Nat Geo Wild, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In “Split Pawsonality,” the Season 2 finale of dog behavior specialist Matt Beisner’s series in which he helps troubled dogs and their owners, Beisner helps aggressive canines Andy and Bowie overcome dire circumstances.
I Love a Mama’s Boy
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series returns to TLC for its sophomore season with more jaw-dropping love triangles. This season features two new mama’s boys and picks up with three returning trios. From a mother joining her son’s honeymoon to sneaking around on mother/son date nights, who will take the leading role in their man’s life — his mother or his mate?
Uncensored
TV One, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The autobiographical docuseries returns for Season 4 with a look into the private life of actress/singer Loretta Devine.
The Machines That Built America: Snack Sized
History, 10:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Bring your seatbacks to their upright positions for this episode, “The Sky’s the Limit,” which flies high as it looks at airplanes. See how a humble hangar outside Seattle turned into a national sensation, creating the world’s first jumbo jets, satellites and military aircraft for the entire world, ushering in the “jet age.” Plus, learn about how the most popular jet of all time almost never got off the ground, and discover the high-flying new line of planes named after ... Muppets?