TV Best Bets for August 3

Botched: “Send Me a Mir-ear-cle”
E!, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
New episodes of the sixth season return, following the hilarious and lovable doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif as they fix plastic surgery nightmares. In tonight’s episode, a Brazilian patient wants her 33rd breast surgery; a Dutch performer wants her butt to be camera-ready; and a young man with a cauliflower-looking keloid on his ear hopes Dr. Nassif has a solution.
Summer Under the Stars: “Rita Hayworth”
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Iconic bombshell Rita Hayworth, the actress who was also a top “pinup girl” for soldiers during World War II, is celebrated today with several of her classic movies. The day includes what may be Hayworth’s most famous performance, in her first major dramatic role, as the titular femme fatale of the classic (and somewhat scandalous for its time) 1946 film noir Gilda. Also showing is another famous noir, The Lady From Shanghai(1948), directed by and costarring Hayworth’s then-husband Orson Welles, as well as plenty more films from other genres.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 6:30pm Live EST
An NBA doubleheader on ESPN has the Memphis Grizzlies vs. the New Orleans Pelicans and the L.A. Lakers vs. the Utah Jazz.
Hoarders: “Althia”
A&E, 8pm EST
Althia is facing heavy fines for multiple vehicles, building materials and a 60-foot semi-trailer on her residential property. Her 5,000-square-foot unfinished dream home is filled with unsold inventory from a business that ended when her husband died. Althia doesn’t want to part with any of it because she’s convinced she can sell it all and finish her home.
POV: “Chez Jolie Coiffure”
PBS, 10pm EST
Meet Sabine, a charismatic, larger-than-life personality crammed into a tiny shop in Brussels. She and her employees style extensions and glue on lashes while sharing rumors about programs to legalize migrants and talking about life back in Cameroon.
Into the Unknown: “The Legend of Mount Shasta”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST
Considered sacred by Native Americans and New Age spiritualists alike, California’s Mount Shasta is a dormant volcano with a supernatural reputation. Over the years, dozens of people have vanished here without a trace, and now — armed with the latest high-tech gear — Cliff Simon searches for both scientific and paranormal explanations.
